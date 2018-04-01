Regex SEO Wins Yet Another Web Design Award

Regex SEO is enthusiastic to announce our most recent accolade, the Gold Award for excellence in Web Design from AVA Digital Awards, for our work on the redesign of SDCardHolder.com. With a vibrant design and customer-friendly interface, the new website is aesthetically and practically pleasing.

“Our goal is to create solutions that help our clients grow their brands”, Regex SEO Creative Director Servando Sanchez stated, “It feels amazing to be recognized for the work we create.”

AVA Digital Awards

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communication. Work ranges from digital engagement campaigns – to audio and video production – to website development – to social media interaction – to mobile marketing. As the practice of engaging audiences converge onto a digitized landscape, the AVA awards highlight the ways in which companies use technology and the digital arts to accomplish this task.

This competition is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), which was founded in 1995. For over 20 years this foundation has been fostering and supporting the efforts of marketing and communication professionals; hosting competitions who have entries from corporate marketing and communication departments from all over the world.

