Neuland supports SME management in Hong Kong

Foreign owned SME in Hong Kong could ask NEULAND to do their complete Business Administration Management while they can focus on the money making activities!

NEULAND”s Advisory Panel also reviews and supports implementation of Strategic Changes for SME in Hong Kong, Singapore, and region.

Register a new limited company in Hong Kong? Looking for an first office or for first staff? Need to evaluate strategic scenarios for better decision making? Want a helping hand with complex budgeting processes? Longing for better cost control systems, standard costing, job costing, and cost management approaches? Interested in getting rid of administrative tasks to have more room for those jobs that really earn the money? Is that even possible without a CFO and without administrative staff? YES!

For more information please visit our webpage www.neuland.com.hk (http://www.neuland.com.hk)