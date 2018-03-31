Time to turn up the volume of the rock’ n’ roll attitude, shake the dust off the denim and bring out the maverick inside with the Graham Chronofighter Vintage Aircraft Ltd. Four different watches, each produced in a limited edition of 250, derive their distinctive identity from aged metal cases. The inspiration palette for the new watch spans from 1940s military aircraft to the gunmetal grey furniture at home in the hippest of Manhattan lofts.

This opens up a gripping storybook that invites the imagination to explore historical aviation milestones, the reach of vintage in the design world and the love of turning yesterday into tomorrow.

This message of edgy nostalgia, DNA of the entire Chronofighter Vintage series, is underlined by riveted dials with radial gradient. Ensuring the historic aviation inspiration remains on the radar screen, one reference has a picture of the British Royal Air Force’s Halifax aircraft stamped on the case back. The latest additions to the iconic Chronofighter family, with its signature stop-start trigger, are rebels with a very clear cause.

CHRONOFIGHTER VINTAGE AIRCRAFT Ltd

USP

• The Original: historical timepieces inspired by watches used in Military Air Forces

• Riveted dial with radial gradient and vintage colors, indexes and hands

• Aged steel with grey PVD case: sophisticated accelerated aging process which gives the old metal aspect to the steel case initially coated with dark grey PVD

• RAF Halifax aircraft stamped on the case back (only 2CVAV.B17A)

• Automatic chronograph

• Day-date

• Fast-action start / stop trigger

• Aged colored cotton canvas/ denim straps

• Limited edition: 250 pieces each

Functions: Chronograph (seconds, 30 minutes counter) Day-date at 9 o’clock, Hours, minutes, seconds

Calibre: G1747, automatic chronograph 28’800 A/h (4Hz), Incabloc shock absorber, 25jewels

Power reserve: 48 hours

Case: 44 mm aged steel with grey PVD –old metal aspect

Aged steel with grey PVD fast-action start/ stop trigger and reset pusher

Domed sapphire crystal, anti-reflective coating

Aged steel with grey PVD case back with RAF Halifax aircraft stamped (2CVAV.B17A)

Other references with smoked sapphire case back

Bezel: Aged steel with grey PVD

Water resistance: 330 feet/ 100 m / 10 bar

Dial: Black/blue riveted with radial gradient and limited edition serial number

Beige/ white Super-LumiNova hands, numerals and indexes

Green/white or rhodiated chrono hands

Green / red and rhodiated counter’s hand

Strap: Aged green or beige cotton canvas/ anthracite and blue denim Titanium pin buckle