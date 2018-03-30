WELL INTERVENTION MARKET HAS INCREASED ITS SALES HAVING 3.5% CAGR FORECAST 2023.

Global Well intervention Market Information Report by service (Logging & bottom hole survey, Stimulation, Artificial Lift, Re-perforation and Others), By Application (Onshore and Offshore) and By Region – Forecast To 2023.

Market Scenario:

Well intervention refers to the operations that carried out during the life of the oil well. These operations are carried out for improvement of production and for the maintenance of the well.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the market is the continuous depletion of oil reserves and the ever increasing demand for oil all over the world. There is a rapid increase in demand for energy owing to factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization. The growth in demand for energy is also driving the growth of the oil and gas industry. So, there is a rise need for enhancement of production so as to meet the growing demand for energy, especially oil and gas, which is further driving the market for well intervention. The other factors driving the growth of the market are the increase in production of oil & gas and regeneration of aging fields/wells. However, the growth of the market is restrained by factors such as strict rules and regulations and the increasing focus on renewable energy.

Study Objectives of Global Well intervention Market:

•To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global well intervention market

•To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

•To analyses the global well intervention market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis

•To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

•To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

•To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by service, application and region

•To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

•To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global well intervention market.

Key Players:

The key players of well intervention market are GE Oil & Gas (U.K.), Halliburton Company (U.S.), Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), TechnipFMC plc. (U.K.), Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.), Weatherford International plc. (Switzerland), Archer Limited (U.K.), Trican Well Service Ltd. (Canada), Superior Energy Services, Inc. (U.S.), Basic Energy Services, Inc. (U.S.) and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The North America region is the largest in the well intervention market, owing to factors such as ongoing shale gas revolution in the region. The market is also expected to be driven by the increasing production activities in the region. Asia-Pacific and Africa are the emerging regions in the well intervention market, owing to the increased use of intervention services in shale and oil services.