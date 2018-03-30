Vroom Drive Launches Its Self-Drive Car App for iOS Users

Bangalore, India, 28 Mar’18 – Vroom Drive has launched self-drive car app for IOS users. It is launched with a vision to improve the customer services, relationship, and plans to make a platform for choosing your dream car on rent with a new iOS application. Vroom Drive India Private Limited is one of the India’s leading providers of Self Drive car rentals in Bangalore.

Vroom Drive offers a wide range of customised car rental services that go past your desires. They are specialized in car rental services with a vision to provide extraordinary service and unmemorable travel experience. Whether it’s your business trip or any occasion, their services revolves around you which mainly focus on your comfort and desires.

Vroom Drive has introduced an iOS form of its prominent mobile application. They had launched their Android application in 2016, which had quickly gained popularity. Presently, the company is focused on its iOS clients in India who are the prime customers looking for a car rental service via iOS App.

Simple to use, the free iOS application of Vroom Drive has an easy to use interface and will offer clients to settle on the best decisions while choosing a car on rent. The application will give clients a similar feel of their Vroomdrive.com site with more useful features that helps clients to book car of their choice more easily and quickly by just signing up on an app by giving basic details.

Contact, Vroom Drive to learn more about their offers and services by sending an email on support@vroomdrive.com or give them a call on 080 22531122.