vidéo tutoriel

My name is Angelina and I have been passionate about hair since my childhood. Originally from South America, I grew up in an environment where everyone proudly wore their Dreadlocks. Thus, I had the opportunity to practice on all the members of my family, my friends, then my entourage. Curious, with a concern for a job well done, I always sought to improve myself in order to offer new hairstyles. To my surprise, my job left no one indifferent. As a result, I developed a passion that led me today to expertise. With this experience, I would like to share my expertise today by offering workshops, trainings, and tutorial videos on the various DreadLocks hairdressing techniques.