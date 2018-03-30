Lincolnshire’s Premier Digital Marketing Agency Now Accepts Cryptocurrency Payments

DigitalOx, based in Scunthorpe, is Lincolnshire’s first Digital Marketing Agency to accept payment in Cryptocurrency. So far, only a handful of Digital Marketing Agencies in the UK have advertised that they will accept payments in this manner; and so DigitalOx Limited are joining a very elite group of companies with this announcement. Clients can now pay the company via a range of popular Cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC); which the company hopes will attract a whole new wave of Clients to their doors.

The company offers the discerning Client the full spread of Digital Marketing Services, but particularly specialise in Online Reputation Management. The company works with Clients worldwide to help restore and repair their damaged reputations Online, and has built up a reputation for excellence in this difficult field. By expanding their payment options the company is expecting to attract a whole new wave of Clients, who will be attracted by the option of keeping their payment details anonymous by making payments online via their Crypto wallets.

Company Director Aaron Young explains ‘We wanted to better reflect the modern methods of online transactions and to offer our Clients the opportunity to pay us using these options. It makes perfect sense for a Digital Marketing Agency to accept Cryptocurrency payments, after all a company like us should be at the cutting edge of modern digital technology. We accept our payment through Coinbase, a Cryptocurrency exchange that is the most used worldwide platform for Crypto, and is known worldwide as a secure payment method for all major Cryptocurrencies.’

Cryptocurrency continues to surge in popularity and value, and more and more companies are expected to follow DigitalOx’s lead and announce that they will accept payment for their services via these new currencies in the future. As more companies do so, what was once considered just virtual currencies will gradually become more accepted and popular as they become integrated into mainstream society and mainstream shopping habits.

Announcements like that of DigitalOx’s indicate that the days when paying by Cryptocurrencies are usual rather than unusual are not far ahead of us, and other companies should soon seek to follow the examples set so as not to be left behind.

Contact:

Alana Benson

Company: DigitalOx

Address: Suite 28, Normanby Gateway, Lysaghts Way, Scunthorpe, DN15 9YG, UK

Telephone: 07783 8192319

Email: Alana@digitalox.co.uk

Website: www.digitalox.co.uk