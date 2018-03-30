Global Test Automation Market Booming Trends and Forecast Assessment for the Period 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Test Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” offers a clear insight about the Test Automation Market assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter for Test Automation Market in the near future.

To Request a Free Sample Report or View Summary of Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1687

The competitive landscape of the market for test automation is a fragmented one that is marked with the presence of quite many large vendors, according to a publication. It is divulged in the report that these prominent vendors that are operating in the market hold most of the market share. Some leading companies in the international market for test automation are Capgemini S.A, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro Ltd., SeaLights Technologies Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Qasymphony, Inc., and so on. The major players are now emphasizing on research and development work pertaining to test automation field in a bid to obtain upper hand and stay ahead of their rivals. These leading names are also making a shift towards the expansion of their geographical territory through associations with regional players.

The market for world test automation was worth around US$30.45 bn in the year 2016, and is predicted to reach a value of around US$109.69 bn over the tenure of forecast that stretches from 2017 to 2025. The test automation market is likely to expand at a double digit CAGR of 15.4%.

Digital transformation is all around and is transforming the society in an unprecedented way. Digitization is much of a phenomenon. The very base of a digital society depends on the software testing and quality assurance technology and as such it is crucial for every enterprise to ensure that the software that is to be used gets tested first. This has led most of the IT companies to invest substantially in software testing and quality assurance. As such, much of the impetus that is needed for the growth of the market for test automation is obtained from these aforementioned factor.

Furthermore, there is an increase in the market demand owing to the phenomenal penetration of mobile phones and augmented usage of mobile applications in productivity, communication, and multimedia travel. At the base of usage and application of all of these technologies lie software testing. In addition to that, cloud based applications that are now widely prevalent and used by the consumers is giving the market a boost that is again driving the growth for test automation market. Most of the organization today are opting for managed services and as such the same is projected to lead the segment of Services in the market for test automation.

There are, however, restraining factors that mar the progress of the market as well. There is a high cost factor that is associated with the market for test automation. Huge investment is mandatory for the setup of suitable test laboratories. Besides, delayed timeframes are also responsible for retraining the growth of the market.

North America to Continue to Play Dominant Role in the Market for Test automation

When geographical segments are taken into consideration, the market for international test automation market has been classified into Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

North America emerges as a clear leader of the market and the region is predicted to retain its geographical supremacy over the period of forecast. It accounts for the lion’s share of the market. The factors that are fuelling the regional market growth are augmented traction of QA in many of the organizations. North America is followed by Europe owing to the maturity and enhanced sophistication of QA and testing field. The report also indicates that there will be immense opportunities in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and South America.

Send an Inquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1687

Global Test Automation Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the test automation market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. This is identified as a crucial step for getting the full overview of the market through key market leaders and the strategies adopted by them. The complete test automation market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the test automation market’s growth.

IBM Corporation, Capgemini S.A., Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Hewlett-Packard Company, Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, Hexaware Technologies, SmartBear Inc., Tricentis GmbH, SeaLights Technologies Ltd, Qasymphony, Inc., CA Technologies and Zensar Technologies are some of the major players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been provided as a part of company profiles.

Global Test Automation Market, by Component

Services

Advisory and Assessment Services

Managed Services

Others

Product

Test Automation Tools

Functional Testing

Configuration Testing

Web Services Testing

Acceptance Testing

Compatibility Testing

Integration Testing

Load Testing

Security Testing

Mobile Testing

Migration Testing

Platform Testing

Usability Testing

Network Testing

QA Process Design

Type

Independent Tools

Others

Global Test Automation Market, by Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

On Premise

For More Information about This Report Visit @ https://www.mrrse.com/test-automation-market

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Automation Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/