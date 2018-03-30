Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Assessment and Key Insights Analyzed till 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024” offers a clear insight about the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market in the near future.

The global supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market is extremely consolidated in nature and therefore a handful of players are holding their control over the entire market. These handful players keep a watch on each other so as to be aware of any progress of their competitor. Thus, there is intense rivalry and competition among the leading players. The top six players, viz Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Honey Well International Inc., and Siemens AG, accounted for 60% of the total market share in 2015. the powerful presence of these companies has made it extremely difficult for new entrants to make their presence felt in the supervisory control and data acquisition market.

Electric Power Industry to Lead in Terms of End User

global supervisory control and data acquisition market is expected to be worth US$40.18 bn by the end of 2024. On the basis of end users, the electric power industry is turning out to be a key consumer for SCADA. The electric power industry is leading end user application area for SCADA on account of the rising number of total grid automation projects. Another factor boosting the adoption of SCADA in the electric power industry is the rising incidences of loss of power during transmission and distribution, especially in China and India, for which efficient infrastructure is needed to be built. This is boosting the growth of the market within the electric power sector in Asia Pacific. This is also an indication that Asia Pacific is one of the most lucrative regional markets for SCADA. The rising automation across industries and the need for managing wastewater is boosting the growth of the supervisory control and data acquisition market in Asia Pacific. Nevertheless, it is North America which is leading in the market for SCADA.

Swift Detection and Minimization of Defects in Machinery to Boost Use of SCADA

The popularity of SCADA is increasing on account of the fact that it can help detect faults in machinery swiftly and minimization of defects is also possible. Also, the cost effectiveness of these systems is leading to a high demand for these systems. The demand for SCADA is also increasing as it helps in the even distribution of power by re-routing the power from excess capacity areas to regions where there is power shortage or need. SCADA also helps in remote control of electric power system, thereby reducing manpower.

The ability to restore power after an outage is another benefit of SCADA due to which it is increasingly becoming popular. Another important factor boosting the growth of the global supervisory control and data acquisition market is the rising deployment in oil and gas sector as it helps optimize the extraction output.

The report also provides assessment of different drivers that is impacting the global market, along with the restraints and opportunities that has also been covered under the scope of this report. For each segment (such as components, architecture and end use industry), market dynamics analysis has been provided. All these factors help in determining different trends that has been impacting the overall market growth. Moreover, after taking into consideration all this factors, an extensive analysis of the region wise growth parameters of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market along with the overall assessment for the forecast period of 2016 – 2024 has been also been provided within this report. Furthermore, the report includes the porter’s five forces and value chain analysis.

Some of the leading players in the market are ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Honeywell International, Inc. (The U.S.), Emersion Electric Co.(The U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc.(The U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan), General Electric (The U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France) and Afcon Holdings Group (Israel) among others.

The global supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market has been segmented as follows:

By Components

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

SCADA Communication Systems

Others

By Architecture

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User

Electrical power

Oil & gas

Water & wastewater

Manufacturing

Transportation

Telecommunication

Chemicals

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

