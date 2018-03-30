Deals And Packages With Surprising Discounts To Relive Romance Of Your Life At Hard Rock Hotel Goa

Hard Rock Hotel, Goaoffers some of the most exciting romantic trips to Goa to make your honeymoon something to cherish all your life.

Goa, March, 2015: Hard Rock Hotel in Goa, a torchbearer in the Goan hospitality industry has launched some special deals and packages for those thinking of Goa as their honeymoon destination. What makes these deals and packages more exciting is that as you decide to pick it, you become eligible to get 25% offa romance package in Goa.

Other than the standard amenities that you get to avail at Hard Rock Hotel, Goa, in these special deals and packages, there are some additional inclusions too. For example –

Youwill get stylish accommodation in an AC deluxe room on twin/double occupancy with romantic decoration done to let love stay around you every time. You will also get a welcome cocktail on arrival along with a 1/2 KG cake to celebrate your arrival. A cup full of strawberries dipped in chocolate would be placed in your room before you enter it. Next morning, you will be offered breakfast in bed and later that day in the evening; a candlelight/al fresco dinner will be highlighted by a 4 course menu and a bottle of wine, especially for you. As you head out of the hotel as a couple on your honeymoon, we will gift honeymoon T-Shirts for both of you to feel that everlasting bond between you.

The25% off a romancepackage in Goa also applies on several other things. For example – You get to enjoy 25% off on selectedmerchandise in the Rock Shop and also 25% off on food and beverage offerings. Similarly, check out time has been extended specially for these deals and packages from 1200hours in the noon to 1600 hours. As a complimentary addition to these packages, you will also be offered Airport/Railway Station Pick-up and Drop using a shining Sedan or SUV vehicle.

At a very nominal price, you’ll get all the time and opportunity in the world to enjoy your honeymoon or relive some romantic moments as a couple of the beaches of Goa and make your trip worth remembering for the rest of your life.

About Hard Rock Hotel, Goa:

For several years now, Hard Rock Hotel has been a torchbearer in theGoan hotel industry and letting its guests experience class and grandeur in their own budget and live some of the most unforgettable moments of their lives. Itis located at Calungate at a stone throw distance from Goa’s most splendid and popular beaches. Guests have been enjoying this space as it is a complete entertainment destination where world-class accommodations are provided to guests from India as well as those from abroad. No matter how you spend your Goan vacations, it will be unforgettable when you stay at the Hard Rock.

For more information about these romantic deals and offers and Hard Rock Hotel, Goa, visit: https://www.hardrockhotels.com/goa/