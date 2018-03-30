Cold Pressed Juice Market Size, Share, Trend, Leading Players Review and Industry Analysis Report by 2022

Market Overview:

Cold-pressed juices are also referred as HPP juices which are cold pressed and processed using HPP technology without harming the fresh and natural characteristics of the ingredients. Advancement of technology and innovation has led to the strong performance of the cold pressed juice market. Huge investments in R & D has led to innovations in product line of the Cold Pressed Juices and new varieties in terms of flavors, packaging and specialty ingredients have attracted more consumers towards the Cold Pressed Juices and its sale surged globally.

Cold Pressed Juices market holds huge opportunity with the increasing popularity of cold pressed juices and on account of rising per capita income, growing health awareness among consumers, increasing internet penetration and influence of social media, easy availability of cold pressed juices, integrated supply chain and strong distribution network of major players in different regions across the globe. Informed consumers with clear perceptions and their willingness to engage in buying healthy goods are some of the elements that come together and fuel the demand of cold pressed juices globally.

The cold pressed juices industry has been growing since 2004 and it is expected to grow at steady rate through 2020. High consumption by millennials has been driving the market. With growing incidence of diseases, rising healthcare cost and increasing consumer indulgence in buying stimulate the market growth. Personalization & Customization, Handcrafted/Artisan options, sustainable packaging, technology & flavor innovations, Food Service Partnerships, labeling changes, and strong marketing strategies with channel management are the major drivers in the market. Fresh, fortification, healthy blends, specialty juices, natural/organic ingredients, green beverages, subscriptions offered by e-retailers are the major trends in the market. Market players in cold pressed juice market offers diversified variety to choose from and new flavors such as green juice with cucumber, coconut water, splash pineapples and leafy greens. Most of the industrial players have also invested in strategic collaboration and strengthening the supply chain to ensure a dependable stream of organic ingredients.

Urbanization which represents the demographic trend highlighting the world’s population becoming increasingly concentrated in urban communities, resulting in significant changes to the environment and lifestyles. Robust economic growth, rising urbanisation, and explosion in the middle class population especially in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil and Mexico, coupled with cheap labour force, ease of doing business and rising disposable income has attracted international retailers to enter and expand in such regions and gain strong foothold in the market. Globalization and urbanization has significantly affected the composition of human diets and this urban life encourages the consumption and use of goods with nutritional benefits. These aforementioned factors will further trigger the sales of Cold Pressed Juices.

Competitive Analysis:

Owing to rising consumer demand, numerous companies have launched juices manufactured through the use of pasteurized technology. Cold pressed juices industry is the high volume growth industry and industrial players are attracted to enter the market and earn margins. Industrial players are extensively investing on product endorsements and other marketing activities in order to make strong brand image of their products and also to create an awareness along with keeping strong focus on product packaging creating brand value. Hain Celestial, PepsiCo, Suja Life, and Starbucks are the leading players in the market. Other prominent players in the market include Campbell’s, Raw Pressery, Food Ideas, Franklin Juice, Jamba Juice, Portland Juice, Green Carrot Juice Company, Sun and Soil Juice Company, and Pure Life Juice.

As new industry players are attracted to step in the Cold Pressed Juices segment, market has observed various new product varieties with better formulation and top beverage players to diversify their products.

Latest Industry Updates:

November 2017 , Suja Life LLC invested on diversifying its product portfolio and introduced fermented tea drinks blended with organic cold-pressed fruits and vegetables to develop a balanced profile. The move will strengthen its product portfolio by creating product differentiation, and manage its market share.

March 2016 , PepsiCo, the beverage giant, has stepped in cold pressed juices market and introduced its product under the brand name “NAKED” in California. The company has constructed a cold-pressed manufacturing plant within its Naked Juice plant over the last two years and has plans to expand

June 2016 , Raw Pressery, the country’s first juice-maker using cold-pressed technology, plans to expand its product portfolio and open more outlets in India and West Asia in the next one year

August 2015 , Coca-Cola Co. invested around USD 90 million to buy 30% stake in Suja Life, organic and cold-pressed juice maker. The company is trying to enter fast-growing niche segment of organic, cold-pressed juices by acquiring a minority stake in Suja Life LLC

Regional Analysis:

Cold Pressed Juices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global Cold Pressed Juices market is highly dominated by North America followed by Europe owing to the presence of leading manufacturers in the region and huge demand of convenience products. Latin America& Middle East is the fastest growing region due to improving economic trends. Asia-Pacific region will also contribute moderate revenue and expected to grow at a considerable CAGR. The consumption of Cold Pressed Juices in developing counties like Mexico, India, Brazil and China is expected to grow in upcoming years.