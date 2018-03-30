Cloud Encryption Market – NextGen Technological Advancements, Professional Survey and Future Industry Trends by 2025

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) service model in the cloud encryption market is expected to grow at the fastest rate, during the forecast period. The major reason for the high growth rate of SaaS among service models is the increased usage of the cloud-based applications from the cloud service providers.

In a mostly consolidated world cloud coding market well-entrenched players area unit banking upon technological innovations in an exceedingly bid to realize competitive advantage and capture larger market share. Parenthetically, in Sep 2017, Sonic Wall INC. launched a number of advanced cloud security product for machine-controlled breach detection and deep security knowledge analysis. The global cloud coding market is primarily driven by the dire have to be compelled to cipher knowledge before it’s transferred to the cloud for storage. This, beside the rising demand for security capabilities offered by cloud coding solutions is resulting in the penetration and growth of cloud coding market globally.

Apart from this, varied advancements love encrypted payment solutions, machine-controlled time period breach detection and bar area unit anticipated to completely influence the cloud coding market. Further, the rising adoption of computer code as a service (SaaS) distribution model and increasing switch from in-house knowledge center to cloud among tiny and medium enterprises (SMEs) to save lots of running and managing prices area unit stoking demand for cloud coding solutions for knowledge confidentiality.

This report studies the global Cloud Encryption market, analyzes and researches the Cloud Encryption development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

• Ciphercloud

• Gemalto N.V.

• Hytrust, Inc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Netskope, Inc

• Secomba GmbH

• Skyhigh Networks

• Sophos Group PLC

• Symantec Corporation

• Thales E-Security

Market segment by Type, Cloud Encryption can be split into

• By Service Model

• By Organization Size

Market segment by Application, Cloud Encryption can be split into

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Healthcare

• Telecom and IT

• Government and Public Utilities

• Aerospace and Defense

• Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• EU

• Japan

• China

• India

• Southeast Asia

