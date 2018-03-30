Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Size, Strategies, Analysis, Industry Share and Forecast with Upcoming Trends 2023

Market Scenario:

The integrated circuit is mostly used in next generation smartphones owing to its compact size, lightweight, long battery life, high-bandwidth, and low-cost. The other aspects such as the superior system reliability, which is encouraging vendors to explore markets in domains such as mixed-signal designs and large system on chip (SoC) make this circuit to be used in a wide array of applications across various verticals.

The ASIC application can be extensively seen in healthcare sector in different equipment such as electrocardiography (ECG) machine, ultrasound machine, digital X-ray, and computer tomography (CT) machine. Also, ASICs is used in the manufacturing of transistors which is extensively being used in silicon chip known as wafers, thereby increasing its usage in the market.

The global Specific Integrated Circuit Market circuit market is segmented by product type and application. The product type segment is bifurcated into full custom design ASIC, semi-custom design ASIC, and programmable ASIC. The semi-custom design ASIC is further sub-segmented into standard cell based ASIC and gate array based ASIC. The application segment consists of IT & telecommunication, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and others. By product type segment, Standard cell based ASIC accounts for the largest market share in terms of revenue and is projected to retain its dominance in the coming years.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global Application Specific Integrated Circuit market is estimated to generate a revenue of approximately USD 32 Billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2017-2023

Segments:

Some of the key players in the market: Intel Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc.(U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V (The Netherlands), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), Linear Technology Corporation (U.S.) and others.

Asia Pacific accounts for high share of the global application specific integrated circuit market in terms of value, owing to early adoption of application specific integrated circuit in smartphones, display system and other electronics goods & rapid rate of technological advancements in semiconductor industry in the region. In Asia Pacific market, enterprises in countries such as Japan and China are mostly operating in consumer goods applications, which is further aiding the market growth in the region. The study indicates that, the U.S. and Europe also accounts for significant value share in the global application specific integrated circuit market.

