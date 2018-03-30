7th International Conference on Medical and Nursing Education

“Gaining Insight and Abilities by Serving and Exploring new strategies in Medical & Nursing Education Based on Evidence”

Medical Education is the fundamental substratum on which high quality healthcare is built. It has vast research platform and accordingly more training is also required. Medical Education is a Course of study imparting researchers, and people who are pursuing to become physicians and who are having the research skills for the prevention and treatment of diseases. This vast platform also helps in developing techniques and objectives which are relevant in the study of peculiar factors which treat diseases and favours well-being.

With the ascend in the medical cost and treatment methodologies the research is also been increasing briskly day to day. Consequently Global Market analysts Speaks that Medical Education market will grow steadily during the next four years with an expecting 17% growth rate by 2022. This market research analysis identifies the rise in number of medical professionals as one of the primary growth factors for this field. With the significant increase in the population, the coming years will witness an exponential increase in the need for medical professionals such as cardiologists, cancer researchers nurses and physiotherapists. This will consequently result in increasing the need for training and educating people, in turn, driving the growth of the medical education market.

This analysis demonstrates the veritable necessities and requirements for the health care providers to make the best use of research in both medical and nursing fields by systematically providing the standard and evaluating the outcomes with a reasonable cost and also an apt focus is needed to meet the the consumer satisfaction and to improve the public health.

Our Medical Education Conferences for the year 2018 aims to promote research in both medical and healthcare related disciplines for the welfare and rehabilitation of the patients. This obviously involves medical professionals across the globe. Our primary objective is to promote and coordinate multidisciplinary research in medical education to encourage knowledge transfer related to the best medical and clinical practices so that the health care providers are conscious in offering reliable and high quality services.

Our Nursing Education Conferences 2018 provides Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits, which is a basic professional requirement for the nurses. It also offer excellent networking opportunities to multiply your academic, professional and research contacts, essential for the advancement of your career, as this medical conference opens up many avenues to meet and learn from the experiences of colleagues across the nation.

Through our series of medical and nursing conferences we provide an international forum to nurses, scientists, medical researchers and health care professionals and encourage discussions among clinical practitioners to enhance their clinical practice by pinpointing potential clinical and medicinal applications of the latest scholarly research, and disseminate research findings of particular interest to practicing nurses.

Conference Series focuses on themes suitable to meet the needs of healthcare professionals of all levels by including palliative and rehabilitative care to meet the individual as well as mass healthcare needs to improve the health of millions of individuals in any setting. Our top rated not to miss conferences include; Public Health, Epidemiology, Occupational Health, Geriatrics-Gerontology, Wound Care, Hospital Management, General Practice etc. World renowned scientists, Noble laureates and scholars in their respective fields grace our events as keynote speakers, panel experts, and organizing committee members.

Conference Series has a long-standing tradition of honouring and uplifting early career researchers of nursing and healthcare profession through Student Ambassador Program and Young Researcher Forum (YRF)

Conference Series is pioneer in organizing Academic, Scientific and Business conferences, meetings, symposiums and exhibitions on a cross section of fields like Medical, Pharmaceutical, Engineering, Science and Technology to promote scientific research. Every year we host more than 3000+ International Conferences in USA, Europe, Middle East and Asia with the generous support and cooperation from our 50000+ Editorial Board Members, 1000+ Scientific Societies. All the conference proceedings are published as special issues in our 1000+ Open Access International Journals with the DOI provided by CROSSREF.

