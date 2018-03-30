3 Liposuction Technique Options

Sometimes the body may accumulate stubborn fat in certain areas that refuses to go away even with careful diet and exercise. In such cases, liposuction can come to your rescue.

Liposuction is a type of cosmetic surgery that is performed to remove excess fat from a target area. As a form of body contouring, liposuction helps to improve the shape of your body by removing excess fat from your abdomen, butt, thighs, hips, upper arms, and other places.

Liposuction Procedure

During liposuction procedure, a suction machine and a cannula remove fat from targeted regions of the body where you have excess fatty tissue.

Liposuction can be done using different procedures. The right liposuction option for you can be determined by you and your surgeon, depending on your needs and preferences.

Tumescent Liposuction

This is the most common liposuction procedure used. A large amount of medicated solution, or tumescent fluid is injected into the fatty areas.

The tumescent fluid contains a local anesthetic, saline and a drug that shrinks the blood vessels. Lidocaine acts as a numbing agent to make surgery as comfortable as possible. The saline makes the removal of fat easier. The drug ‘Epinephrine’ minimizes blood loss, swelling, and bruising to speed up recovery. The fluid injected can be 3 times the amount of fat that has to be removed. After injecting the solution, fat is removed using a cannula and medical suction.

Super-Wet Liposuction

This is like the tumescent fluid technique but involves much less fluid. This procedure is faster than the tumescent procedure. Anesthesia or sedation is given separately.

Laser-Assisted Liposuction

During laser-assisted liposuction, laser is used to liquefy fat cells, which are then sucked out or drained using small cannulae. Liquefied fat cells are easier to remove and this ensures less trauma to the tissues, meaning faster recovery.

Laser-assisted liposuction has been found to be more effective in smaller areas such as the chin and face.

After the Procedure

Once the excess fat is removed, drains are inserted in the area to drain excess blood and fluid that has collected after the surgery. Fluid replacement may be given if a person has lost excess blood or fluid during the surgery. Blood transfusion may be required in rare cases. After the surgery, you may be required to wear a special compression garment, while you recover, so that the skin can cling better to its new contours.

If you are looking for the best Chicago plastic surgery clinic for breast augmentation or liposuction, call R.A.M. Plastic Surgery at 312-337-3010 Today. Dr. Ramsen Azizi at R.A.M. Plastic Surgery has worked on perfecting his art of breast augmentation, body contouring and liposuction and facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty surgery.