Ureteral Stents Market By Type (Expandable Stent, Double Pigtail Stent (JJ Stent) And Others)

Ureteral stent refers to a tube which is implanted in ureter to treat blockage of urine flow from kidney. The stent is inserted with the help of a cystoscopy and the length of stent ranges from 24 cm to 30 cm. The ends of stent are coiled to keep them in place.

The significant drivers are increasing incidence of medical conditions which require ureteral stents, growing cases of kidney stones. Increasing geriatric population and increase in government funding is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period. However infections caused due urinary stent and increase in frequency of urination are major restraints limiting this industry.

The global Ureteral Stents market is segmented on the basis of type, patient’s sex, end user, medical situation and region. Based on type the market is segmented into Expandable Stent, Double pigtail stent (JJ Stent) and others. Based on patient’s sex the market is segmented into Male and female. Based on end user the market is segmented into Hospital and Clinical. Based on medical situation the market is segmented into Kidney Stones, Kidney Failure, Tumors and Others. Kidney Stones are further segmented into Ureteroscopy and Ureteroenoscopy.

Geographically, the Global Ureteral Stents market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market while Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest growth owing to factors like increasing population and rise in awareness.

C. R. Bard, Inc., Pnn Medical, Cook Medical Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation and Medline Industries, Inc., etc. are the key players in the global Ureteral Stents market.

