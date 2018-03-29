The Lauren Ashtyn Collection Announces Its Upcoming Event In Chicago, IL

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection recently made an announcement concerning an event that will take place on Tuesday March 20, in Chicago, IL. The company stated that the event will last from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., CDT. According to The Lauren Ashtyn Collection, the Chicago event is a stop on its Friends and Family Tour.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection went on to state that the event is private, and that guests must RSVP in order to attend. The company stated that the fee to attend the event is $50. The company went on to indicate that this fee includes mini shampoo and conditioner, as well as a hair consultation. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection also stated that the event also includes hair extension customization.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection shared that further information about the Chicago event can be found on the company’s Facebook page. The company indicated that The Lauren Ashtyn Collection Friends and Family Tour also includes scheduled stops in several other cities. According to The Lauren Ashtyn Collection, the itinerary includes Minneapolis on March 23, Detroit on March 27th, Cincinnati on March 29th, and several other stops. https://www.facebook.com/thelaurenashtyncollection/

The company shared that the purpose of the tour is to help women across the country with their hair care needs. The Lauren Ashtyn collection stated that reservations to the event are made via email, and that the location of the event is provided once the reservation has been made. The company said that it looks forward to helping women across the country. Further details concerning the company can be found at http://www.tuugo.us/Companies/the-lauren-ashtyn-collection/0310006343740

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection concluded its announcement by providing company information. The company stated that Lauren Ashtyn is the daughter of a hairstylist, and grew up with a passion for hair. The company also indicated that it provides hair extensions, in addition to hair care products and accessories. The company went on to mention that its hair extensions are 100% human European hairpieces, and are fully customizable with regard to color, cut and style. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection closed by saying that its clip-in extensions provide length and volume in a snap. The hair salon and extensions company has reviews that can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/162+E+Main+St,+Spartanburg,+SC+29306/@34.9503,-81.9318907,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x8857758b11b8cbcb:0x8922b6b3a1726ffc!8m2!3d34.9503!4d-81.929702

Contact:

Christopher Guest

Company: The Lauryn Ashtyn Collection

Address: 162 East Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306

Phone: (865)641-0751

Email: Contact@laurenashtyn.com

Website: https://thelaurenashtyncollection.com/