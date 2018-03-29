StarPick Fantasy launches India’s largest Fantasy Sports Experience Platform

StarPick, the most comprehensive online fantasy sports platform has now launched in India. Co-founded by Ulf Ekberg, Trigam Mukherjee and Rohit Nair with their advisor Jonty Rhodes (The South African Test and One day international cricketer) and ace cricketer VVS Laxman, the company is set to kick off with IPL XI where there are upto Rs. 10 crore as prizes to be won. StarPick will offer the widest game portfolio from across the world including Cricket, Kabaddi, European Football, Hockey, Basketball, Formula 1, Golf, Bicycle Racing to name a few. This stages StarPick as the most comprehensive fantasy sports platform in the country with the leadership of globally celebrated experts and analysts. The company has substantial product superiority with its technology team in Sweden. Leading names from the cricketing world, Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Gautam Gambhir have been signed up as brand ambassadors for the brands. The launch event witnessed a panel discussion between all the founders, advisors and the brand ambassadors. The event was a platform for guests to engage with conversations on fantasy sports and experience the user friendly platform.

StarPick is an online destination for fantasy sports that values user knowledge and skills. As a fantasy sports platform, StarPick has technological superiority for better user experience and seamless sports engagement. Their senior management of the technology team has a strong cumulative experience of over 50 years with expertise in products, designing campaigns and designing user experience which simplifies the game play in fantasy sports.

Speaking about the vision of the company and fantasy sports in India, Ulf Ekberg, co-founder, StarPick, said “We have had an eagle eye view of the strength and popularity of fantasy sports in the US and European markets and now we look forward to bringing this global perspective for fantasy sports to India. The business of sports through a fantasy platform will mark the evolution of sports in India. We are excited to launch one of the most comprehensive online fantasy sports platforms in India. As an innovative company, with strength in technology and expert advisory, we believe that India understands the importance of fantasy sports as a game of skill and knowledge. We have seen the industry evolve and we have understood the challenges and value customers are seeking from fantasy sports in India. We look forward to engaging with India and redefining fantasy sports. We aim to make StarPick the largest, strongest and the most comprehensive fantasy sports platform in the country with a vision to have several million users in the 1st year on the platform.”

Overseeing the India operations and growing the business of sports in India, Trigam Mukherjee, co-founder and COO, StarPick said, “Fantasy sports will contribute to the growing popularity of sports in India and gives access to every little town that has witnessed a mobile usage surge and increased internet penetration, thereby driving inclusivity and overcoming economical barriers. In 2017, close to 20 million users were recorded as daily fantasy sports users in India and this is well poised to rise by 30% to 50% per annum. Our expansive offering across sports gives a wider audience, a plethora of options and a means to engage with our platform everyday. StarPick holds an edge with our technological excellence and we hope to give the best gaming experience to India. StarPick offers a user friendly experience to not just the seasoned fantasy sports players, but also aim to make it a lasting experience for the first time players in this industry.”

Speaking on the strength of the partnership and the value of strong insights associated with the company, Rohit Nair, Co-founder, StarPick, said, “Our partnerships are reflective of the blend of vision, culture, arts, business, branding, marketing, a strong sense of finance and the power to make a business out of passion. The global perspectives, the understanding of Indian dynamics and the changing fan base in India with regards to sport, make it a compelling proposition for our strong team to thrive. Further, as the company continues to be guided by notable sports stars, our users can also be assured of helpful insights they can receive from the combined experiences in this platform. We look forward to being your guide and trusted partners in fantasy sports. Further, the brand ambassadors of StarPick are today household names because of their glorious achievements. As a strong fantasy sports platform we are very excited to have them on board and look forward to a meaningful engagement.”

As a brand ambassador to StarPick, endorsing the company’s vision and philosophy for India, ace cricketer Rohit Sharma, said, “I am privileged to collaborate with StarPick, a company that truly defines what sportsmanship should mean. The opportunity the platform places to all our sports fans, not just in cricket but seamlessly extends to other evolving and already popular sports as well, marks a significant milestone in the sports evolution. It creates multiple engagements for our fans with us sportsmen and the opportunity to create their own team and develop a deeper understanding of the game. The company has strong experts shaping the platform and guiding participants, so the user is reliably placed. We do believe that fantasy sports are a natural extension to our industry and StarPick’s vision to grow this is remarkable.”

Fantasy sports are a popular online game played by sports enthusiasts. It gives gamers a chance to become owners of their own virtual teams (Fantasy teams) by selecting real athletes from major sport leagues and tournaments worldwide while competing with other virtual team owners (participants) online. The participants use the athletes’ current performance, analysis; statistical data is used to compete against others virtually in a Fantasy sports tournament. Each virtual team owner is awarded points based on the athletes they have selected and the real time performance during an actual live match. These points are tabulated later for the leader board and winners declared accordingly.