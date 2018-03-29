SmartTOP convertible top control from Mods4cars now available for McLaren 12C Spider

Las Vegas, Nevada – March 29, 2018

The company Mods4cars now has a SmartTOP top control for the McLaren 12C Spider. The retrofit cabriolet module is installed into the vehicle to make the operation of the roof top more comfortable. “We are pleased to announce that in addition to the McLaren 650S we can now also offer a SmartTOP module for the McLaren 12C Spider,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

After installing the SmartTOP module, the McLaren driver is able to open and close the top while driving, with One-Touch. A tap of the console key is sufficient and the movement of the hood is carried out automatically. The driver therefore has both hands back on the steering wheel faster.

In addition, the soft top can be operated remotely via the existing vehicle key. A key combination on the vehicles remote control sets the hood in motion. “The SmartTOP customer can open their top as they move toward their vehicle and start their drive open. A time saver!” continues Sven Tornow.

In addition to these two main functions, the SmartTOP has other additional clever features: windows can be opened and closed separately via the vehicle key. It can be adjusted as to whether only the front or all windows are to be closed after the roof opens. The rear window can be opened and closed by One-Touch.

Upon customer request, the function “button reversal” was added. Thanks to it, the operating direction of the top button can be inverted. Starting and stopping the engine does not interrupt the current top movement. The SmartTOP module can be completely deactivated if required.

All functions can be programmed according to personal wishes. Thanks to a USB port attached to the module, the configuration is easily made via the PC / Mac. In addition, the USB port enables software updates and feature enhancements to be installed, which are provided, free of charge, by Mods4cars.

For easy installation, the SmartTOP roof module comes with a plug-and-play cable set. The specially developed adapter has connectors in OEM quality and ensures a simple connection between vehicle electronics and SmartTOP module. No cables need to be cut, ensuring a traceless removal is possible at any time.

Since 2001, Mods4cars has manufactured their SmartTOP roof controls. From Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen to Volvo, are all the common convertible and Roadster models supported.

The comfort control for the McLaren 12C is available for 339,00 Euro + tax.

