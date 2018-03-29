PRC Europe 2018 — Petrochemical and Refining Congress is going to take place in Berlin, Germany on May 7-8, 2018. The Congress is a closed-door event devoted to the downstream sector in Europe and it includes business program, an exhibition area and has a focus on networking.

PRC Europe 2018 will unite more than 300 leaders of major Oil and Gas companies, EPC contractors, Refineries, Trading houses, Solution providers and Equipment manufacturers.

The Business Program starts with the Plenary Session attended by all the participants. Among already confirmed speakers of this session there are such as:

Dr. Claus-Peter Hälsig (VP Process Engineering & Technology at Fluor)

David Pullan (Group Downstream Technology & Development VP at MOL Group)

Arch. Gianni Bardazzi (Senior Vice President Group Special Initiatives and Regions Coordination – Maire Tecnimont Group)

At PRC Europe 2018 new technologies and solutions will be presented on the focus-exhibition by the leading service providers of the market. Based on the clients’ feedback the special focus of the Business Program this year is made on downstream market outlook and challenges, downstream oil trading, operational excellence, asset management, latest regulations, process safety, automation, residue processing, maintenance and reliability, catalysts.

The speakers will cover the latest and most significant topics of the segment, for example:

Refining and Petrochemical integration: how to target efficiency, environment and best value for money.

Techno-Economic Risk Analysis as a cost-to-risk predictive tool for investment decision-making.

Reducing plant OpEx by increasing reliability and efficiency of fired heaters.

Speakers and sponsors get an opportunity to have pre-organized B2B meetings. They choose the companies before the Congress that they wish to meet with. During the Congress they are provided with a private B2B area where they can network, in order to make new business leads and exchange contacts.

