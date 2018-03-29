Non-Alcoholic Beer Products Market Outlook and Global Foresight to 2023

Market Definition:

Non-Alcoholic Beer refers to low-alcohol content beverage prepared by the fermentation of major ingredients such as malt, hop, water and sometimes yeast (to accelerate the process). The production of Non-Alcoholic Beer is carried out under the controlled process of malting with a set temperature and pH. Removal of alcohol is performed by various techniques such as vacuum distillation, reverse osmosis, or by restricting the ability of the yeast to ferment wort. Every brewery has its own methods and trade secrets on manufacturing Non-Alcoholic Beer.

Market Scenario:

Non-Alcoholic Beer is a frequently consumed and popular beverage in Islamic countries. Moreover, according to Islamic laws, the consumption of alcohol in any form is totally forbidden. Consequently, there is a complete ban on the sale and production of alcoholic beer in Islamic countries. With the introduction of flavored Non-Alcoholic Beer in the country by introducing a wide range of flavors such as fruit, coffee, vanilla, and others, the key players have been able to expand their market share. A brand named Fayrouz has a unique brewing process. It avoids fermentation of malt, so that alcohol is not produced. This led, Al Azhar, a university and Sunni Islam’s most prestigious body, to approve the certification of this beer as halal and legally permit consumption of this Non-Alcoholic Beer in the Islamic market.

These factors will play a key role in the growth of Non-Alcoholic Beer market at the CAGR of 8.28% during 2017-2023.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global Non-Alcoholic Beer market primarily are Heineken N.V. (Netherland), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (Belgium), Erdinger Weibbrau (Germany), Big Drop Brewing Co. (U.K.), Krombacher Brauerei (Germany), Bernard Brewery (Czech Republic), Suntory Beer (Japan)

Key Findings

North America is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.40%. Among the North American country, Mexico is projected to witness a substantial growth of 8.45% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Middle East countries find a massive opportunity in the Non-Alcoholic Beer market owing to the rising Muslim population in that particular countries.

Region Analysis

The global Non-Alcoholic Beer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, North America region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% in the review period. RoW will be the fastest growing region in the Non-Alcoholic Beer market and high growth in emerging economies such as United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries. Middle East region is projected to reach USD 533.65 Million by the end of 2023 with registering a CAGR of 9.30%.

