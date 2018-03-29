New Yorker Electronics to Distribute New Conductive Polymer Hybrid Capacitor for Hi-Temp Applications

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics is now distributing the new United Chemi-Con HSE Series of Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors.

United Chemi-Con, North America’s largest manufacturer of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, has designed a high-reliability, high-voltage capacitor in a hybrid electrolyte.

Designed for high-temperature applications such as automotive equipment and network base station equipment, the hi-rel series has a rated endurance with ripple current of 4,000 hours at 125/135℃. It also has an operating range from -55 to +135℃.

The HSE Series is also a high-voltage series, with rated ranges of 25 to 63Vdc and a capacitance range of 100 to 330μF, all housed within a 12.5mm long, 10mm diameter case.

It features the same ripple current as the United Chemi-Con HSC Series at 135° but has a higher ripple current (160 to 170% higher) at below 125°. The series is RoHS compliant, Halogen free and is AEC-Q200 compliant.

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor of United Chemi-Con and carries its full line of Capacitors, radial lead, SMD and snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors, as well as electric double layer capacitors.

