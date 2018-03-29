Multichannel Marketing Market 2017 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

Market Highlights:

Growing market of e-commerce sector and rise in digitization is boosting the multichannel marketing market. By application segment, retail and IT and telecommunication sector acquires highest market share. According to the study, rising demand for technologically driven retail stores is fueling the multichannel marketing market. The multichannel marketing market is expected to gain considerable market share in social media and GPS tracking of customers. GPS marketing and sales channels provide customers with an interactive and highly personalized experience that boost the sales of online shopping which is one of the prime factors driving market growth. According to the study, advanced used of location based marketing in retail sector is fueling the market. The emerging technology such as cloud computing, IOT and analytical tools is fuelling the multichannel marketing market.

By different marketing platform segment, the multichannel marketing market consists of SMS. Short message service, offers companies to be in touch with their customers, by requesting them to participate in surveys, and fill questionnaire. Industries such as real estate can be constantly in touch with their customers by updating them with property listing schemes and latest property for sale. Restaurant owners can attract customers by messaging attractive deals. Email are the most common form of Multichannel Marketing Market. Email marketing enhance enterprise marketing campaign by delivering messages at once around the world. Through email, enterprise can advertise their product with attached picture or document.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, multichannel marketing market has been valued at approximately USD 28 Billion by the end of forecast period with approx. 24% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Grey Advertising (U.S.)

• Wieden+Kennedy (U.S.)

• Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (U.S.)

• Ogilvy & Mather (U.S.)

• BBDO (U.S.)

• Crispin Porter + Bogusky (U.S.)

• The Martin Agency (U.S.)

• Deutsch (U.S.)

• Droga5 (U.S.)

• Mullen Advertising (U.S.)

Multichannel Marketing Market Segmentation:

The multichannel marketing market has been segmented on the basis of region includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In North America region, retail sector is witnessing considerable market share owing to adoption of multichannel marketing in upscale stores and shopping malls. Search engine optimization technology enhance organization sale by increasing the brand credibility.

As Google Inc. is the most trust worthy search engine and if company or product appears in the top list of the search word, then company website is most viewed, that indirectly increases the brand creditability.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of multichannel marketing market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to account for largest market share in multichannel marketing market owing to presence of major multichannel marketing companies.

The rising competition among enterprise and increasing retail stores is one of the significant factor boosting multichannel marketing in the region. Asia-Pacific region is growing at highest CAGR rate owing to rise in e-commerce sector, increasing competition and growing IT landscape is fuelling the market in the region.

Market Research Analysis:

The multichannel marketing market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of multichannel marketing tools in retail and healthcare sector. The invention of multichannel marketing is gaining popularity among youths due to busy work schedule and changing lifestyle is driving the market in the region. According to the study, Europe region is one of the prominent player in multichannel marketing market due to emergence of e-commerce industries from the region.

Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as enterprises are continuously investing into research and development of multichannel marketing market. Increasing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting multichannel marketing at a large scale owing to increasing IT infrastructure, robust industrialization that is boosting the market in the region. By different marketing platform segment brand marketing and multi-channel advertising agency is driving the multichannel marketing market in the region.

Multichannel Marketing Market (MRFR) Research Analysis:

By marketing platform segment, mobile marketing market consists of push notification. Push notification is an alert message sent on mobile device. Enterprises are looking into push notification, as a key decision factor when they are deciding to develop an application. Every mobile operating device has its own push message notification such as windows, android, IOS and blackberry. Push notification are helpful in promoting offers and increase sales of enterprises.

