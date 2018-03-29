Latest Research on Global Dispersing Agents Market Forecast 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Dispersing Agents Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Dispersing Agents Market by Application (automotive, construction, detergents, oil and gas, paints and coatings, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Dispersing Agents Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Dispersing Agents Market. According to the report the Global Dispersing Agents Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Dispersing agents, also called dispersants, are chemicals that contain surfactants and/or solvent compounds that act to break petroleum oil into small droplets. In an oil spill, these droplets disperse into the water where they are subjected to natural processes, such as waves and currents, which help to break them down further. This helps to clear oil from the water’s surface, making it less likely that the oil slick will reach the shoreline.

Dispex dispersing agents enable bulk minerals to be supplied in a stable slurry form that continues to remain fluid over a period of time. These minerals are suitable for a wide variety of applications. China clay (or kaolin), for example, is commonly used in coating formulations and as a filler in the paper industry, and also in slip casting of ceramics.

Another mineral often supplied in slurry form is calcium carbonate, which must normally be ground to a particular particle size in a process greatly assisted by the use of a dispersing agent. Calcium carbonate is widely used in the paint industry and also for paper production. Numerous other inorganic (and organic) minerals and pigments are also dispersed in water-based slurries for a variety of applications.

The report on global dispersing agents market covers segments such as, application. On the basis of application the global dispersing agents market is categorized into automotive, construction, detergents, oil and gas, paints and coatings, pulp and paper and pharmaceuticals.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global dispersing agents market such as, Altana AG, BASF SE, Chryso SAS, Clariant AG, Cytec Industries Inc., Evonik, GruppoChimico Dalton, King Industries, The Dow Chemical Company and Rudolf Gmbh.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Dispersing Agents Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Dispersing Agents Market

4. Global Dispersing Agents Market by Application 2017-2023

4.1. Automotive

4.2. Construction

4.3. Detergents

4.4. Oil and Gas

4.5. Paints and Coatings

4.6. Pulp and Paper

4.7. Pharmaceuticals

5. Global Dispersing Agents Market by Region 2017-2023

5.1. North America

5.1.1. North America Dispersing Agents Market by Application

5.1.2. North America Dispersing Agents Market by Country

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Europe Dispersing Agents Market by Application

5.2.2. Europe Dispersing Agents Market by Country

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Asia-Pacific Dispersing Agents Market by Application

5.3.2. Asia-Pacific Dispersing Agents Market by Country

5.4. RoW

5.4.1. RoW Dispersing Agents Market by Application

5.4.2. RoW Dispersing Agents Market by Sub-region

6. Company Covered

6.1. Altana AG

6.2. BASF SE

6.3. Chryso SAS

6.4. Clariant AG

6.5. Cytec Industries Inc.

6.6. Evonik

6.7. Gruppo Chimico Dalton

6.8. King Industries

6.9. The Dow Chemical Company

6.10. Rudolf Gmbh

