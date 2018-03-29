Global Technical Textile Market: By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023

Globally, the market for technical textile has been growing on the back of rising disposable incomes coupled with escalating demand from industrial market. Apart from these factors, rapidly changing consumer preferences, surging demand of new application areas, rising environmental concerns, advancement of technology and burgeoning growth in Asia Pacific market is impelling growth in the market.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Technical Textile Market: Analysis By Type (Woven Textiles, Non-Woven Textiles), End-User Segments (Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Geotech, Buildtech), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023”, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of4.92% during 2018 – 2023. The report analyses the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world and also the country analysis of U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, India, China.

The Packtech segment has witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period on account of increasing demand for biodegradable and reusable packages and containers with stringent regulations on the use of plastic packaging, phasing out the manufacturing and usage of non-recycled multi-layered plastic used for packaging have augmented the growth of market. Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global technical textile in 2017.

The report titled, “Global Technical Textile Market: Analysis By Type (Woven Textiles, Non-Woven Textiles), End-User Segments (Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Geotech, Buildtech), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Technical Textile Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global technical textile market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Technical Textile Market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

http://azothanalytics.com/report/consumer-retail/global-technical-textile-market-analysis-by-type-woven-textiles-non-woven-textiles-end-user-segments-packtech-mobiltech-meditech-geotech-buildtech-by-region-by-country-2018-edition-forecast-to-2023-r15167

Contact us at:

Azoth Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Tel: +91 120 4298 235

Email: azothanalytics7@gmail.com

Site: http://azothanalytics.com/