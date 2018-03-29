Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market- Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2022)

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market – By Type (Projectors, Switchers, Others), Rental Market (Type, Event) – Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022”, the global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 17.33% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by growing prevalence of projection mapping across the media events, product launches coupled with the rising application in the music events.

The report analyses the projection mapping market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, China Japan and UAE).

On account of rising prevalence of projection mapping across the events industry, there has been rising demand of the projection mapping equipment from the rental projection mapping equipment companies. Additionally, emerging usage across the applications such as son et lumiere, product launches, media events coupled with the increasing implementation by the retail sector to provide the real time experience to the consumers is backing growth in the projection mapping equipment market. Amongst the type of equipment, projectors lead the bandwagon, by value, in the year 2016. Projectors lead the market share on the back of increasing prevalence of sporting events such as National Games of China that deploy a robust number of projectors on the event site. Besides retail sales, the rising number of projection mapping events is backing the rental projection mapping equipment market as well. The rental market for the projection mapping equipment has been witnessing staggering growth on the heels of the rising acceptance of projection mapping across a wide array of applications. Among the regions, North America represents the largest regional market for global projection mapping equipment market, chiefly driven by use in the popular events such as Emmy Awards and Super Bowl.

The report titled “Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market – By Type (Projectors, Switchers, Others), Rental Market (Type, Event) – Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022” has covered and analysed the potential of projection mapping equipment across the globe and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, rental market and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in global projection mapping equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market By Type (Projectors, Switchers), Rental (By Type of Equipment, By Type of Projection Mapping, Application), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA), By Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, China Japan and UAE): (2017-2022).

