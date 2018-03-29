Global HPV Vaccine Market- By Region, By Country (2017-2022)

The HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine market is driven mostly by the unmet need of treatment and preventive measures. HPV is a leading cause of Cervical Cancer in female which results in severe complications and high mortality rates worldwide. Increasing awareness about the consequences of HPV virus, rigorous efforts to eliminate the viral infection, improving surveillance and diagnostic facilities in line with improving accessibility to HPV vaccines with better efficacy propelling the market growth. Moreover, the global market growth is driven by increasing public funding, formulation of favourable policies, integration of HPV vaccination programs into National Immunization programs by various governments, rising global healthcare expenditure, healthcare infrastructure development and changing lifestyle are expected to supplement the market growth during the forecast period.

High prevalence of HPV among larger population undiagnosed with high risk HPV virus indicating a significant potential for market growth. Increasing number of HPV related cancer patients, rising prevalence of genital warts at time when no cure of HPV is available, the HPV vaccination can help significantly in reducing the healthcare burden due to HPV virus. According to UNICEF, around 530,000 new cases of cervical cancer are reported causing 266,000 deaths each year.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global HPV Vaccine Market: Analysis By End-User (Male, Female), By Age Group (Adolescents, Adults) – By Region, By Country (2017-2022) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and RoW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan)”, the global HPV vaccination market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~4.2% during 2017 – 2022, largely driven by the increasing number of patients suffering with HPV related cancers and rising prevalence of genital warts due to high risk HPV viral infection, improving access to healthcare & medicines and significant number of patients undiagnosed with the virus.

APAC is predicted to grow at higher rate during the period 2017-2022F, which is mainly driven by the positive economic growth resulting in development of healthcare infrastructure, improving access to medicine and rising healthcare expenditure simultaneously with the presence of larger population infected with HPV virus and unmet need of treatment.

In End-User segment, Female population accounts for the larger market share due to high healthcare burden of Cervical Cancer and significant number of deaths each year. However, demand for HPV vaccines is anticipated to advance at higher pace in male segment owing to the increasing evidences indicating HPV as leading cause of anogenital and oropharynx caners in male population. By Age-Group, adolescent segment accounts for more than 80% of global HPV vaccination market as the vaccines are highly effective at this age, extensive HPV vaccination coverage through public funded immunization programs for school going children and rising global population aged 10-14 years. It is also anticipated to grow at positive rate during forecast period owing to the increasing recommendation by health care authorities to include male school going children.

