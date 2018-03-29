Global Health Beverage Market – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Health Beverage Market – Analysis By Type of Beverage (Bottled Water, Juices, Probiotics, Energy Drinks, Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee, Others), By Sub-Types, By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022”, the global market is projected to display a vigorous growth represented by a CAGR of 7.8% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increasing prevalence of diseases caused by sedentary lifestyle, rising geriatric population, growing influx of health beverages and the burgeoning demand in Asia Pacific region. The report analyses the global health beverage market By Region (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, China).

Among the types of beverages, bottled water is projected to witness growth at the fastest pace over the rising demand for clean water across various parts of the globe. Usage of bottled water has been rising on the back of increasing usage in cocktails and other health ingredients infused drinks. Additionally, rising number of patients of water borne diseases is backing the market for bottled water. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, mainly driven by large population base, increasing affordability backed by rise the per capita income and increasing influx of a diversified range of health beverages. Moreover, increasing number of gym memberships is propelling a rise in the demand for sports and probiotic beverages. Furthermore, growth in the number of private labels and home grown brands is backing the rise in the market value in the APAC region.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report titled “Global Health Beverage Market – Analysis By Type of Beverage (Bottled Water, Juices, Probiotics, Energy Drinks, Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee, Others), By Sub-Types, By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Health Beverages Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global health beverages market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

