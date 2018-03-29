Global Engineering Software Market Investigation and Growth Forecasted Until the End of 2022

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Engineering Software Market” offers a clear insight about the “Technology” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “Technology “in the near future.

According to a recent market research report published the global engineering software market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% during the period between 2015 and 2022. The report, titled “Engineering Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2022”, projects the global engineering software market to reach a valuation of US$50.34 bn by 2022. The overall market was worth US$19.98 bn in 2014.

The report points out that the ability of engineering software to shorten the product development lifecycle, coupled with the increased adoption of cloud-based engineering software, has boosted the market. The wide availability of portable computing devices has further fuelled the market for engineering software. Rising demand for industrial automation and significant growth in the global construction industry will propel the overall market during the forecast period.

However, the report states that the lack of technical expertise in operating engineering software, coupled with high maintenance and license costs, will restrain the market’s growth. The global engineering market has a huge opportunity to grow with increasing demand for automation, especially across oil and gas, and off-shoring industries.

On the basis of application, the global engineering software market has been segmented into plant design, design automation, drafting and 3D modeling, product design and testing, and others including 3D printing, enterprise resource planning, project management, and knowledge management. Drafting and 3D modeling is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market owing to the rising usage of 3D modeling in various fields such as geology and science, textbook publishing, media and entertainment, and construction activities.

The report studies the global engineering software market across five key regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2014, North America dominated the overall market and accounted for more than 38% share in market revenue. The region is expected to lead the market during the forecast horizon due to the increased acceptance of cloud-based engineering software by the small and medium businesses. The introduction of new engineering software applications for smartphones and tablets will further augment the market in the region. In Europe, the growth of the engineering software market can be attributed to the increased adoption of building information modeling (BIM) technologies across various construction projects.

Owing to the rapidly growing automobile and construction sectors, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market for engineering software. In the Middle East and Africa, the wide adoption of PLM strategy by enterprises has fuelled the demand for engineering software.

The engineering software market is moderately fragmented in nature. Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Inc., Dassault Systemes S.A., IBM Corporation, Geometric Ltd., Siemens PLM Software, Inc., SAP SE, Synopsys, Inc., PTC, Inc., Ansys, Inc., and MSC Software Corporation are a few key players operating within the global engineering software market.

The global Engineering Software market is segmented as below:

Global Engineering Software Market, By Software Type

Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software

Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software

Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software

Global Engineering Software Market, By Applications

Design Automation

Plant Design

Product Design & Testing

Drafting & 3D Modeling

Others (3D Printing, Enterprise Resource Planning, Project Management, and Knowledge Management)

Global Engineering Software Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America (LATAM)

