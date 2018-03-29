GGJ emphasize on buying authentic gemstones only from the certified jewelry shops

Wearing jewelry has always been an integral part of fashion and the trend of wearing gemstone jewelry is in vogue due to its irresistible spark and charm.

Gemstones jewelry has been noticed to be the new rage among the jewelry lovers. Measuring the rapid popularity of jewelry studded with precious and semi-precious gemstones like diamond, sapphire, ruby, emerald, peridots, it is advisable to the customers to buy gemstones from the shops that sell only certified products to the customers.

Gorgeous gemstones studded jewelry though looks attractive but one must be quite aware of the authenticity of the stones or else the investment would go in vain. Hence it is important to verify the originality of the gemstones which are now sold in almost all jewelry outlets and the buyers are ready to pay any amount to buy the gems. Based on the prediction or suggestion of some Astro expert or due to sheer preference customers are buying these gemstones without even going for an authenticity test or certification from GSI (Geological Survey of India).

It is advisable to buy gemstones and stones studded jewelry only from a trusted retailer which is a reliable name among the customers in the city. Some well-known jewelry shops in Durgapur claim to sell original gemstones but a verbal claim should not be considered as the final stamp. Customers are advised to ask for a proper verification certificate from the retailer. Certification of gemstones jewelry will not only ensure your investment as a worthy one but will also guarantee its future prospect.

Matching footsteps with the national and international fashion trends, the inhabitants of Durgapur is also updating their fashion choices and their obsession with gemstone jewelry is quite noticeable. Beside its authenticity factor, it is also important to check the suitability of the stone to the wearer. As these stones hold some healing properties hence it is vital to consult a versed astrologer before buying the gem.