Functional Beverage Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2018 to 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Functional Beverage Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Functional Beverage Market by product type (dairy based beverage, energy drinks, enhanced water, functional fruit and vegetable juices, sports, performance drink), distribution channels (convenience, drug / pharmacies/health store, supermarket, online retail) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Functional Beverage Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Functional Beverage Market. According to report the global functional beverage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global functional beverage market covers segments such as, product type and distribution channels. On the basis of product type the global functional beverage market is categorized into dairy based beverage, energy drinks, enhanced water, functional fruit and vegetable juices, sports & performance drink and RTD tea & coffee. On the basis of distribution channels the global functional beverage market is categorized into convenience stores, drug store/ pharmacies/health store, supermarket, online retail and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Functional Beverage Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Functional Beverage Market

4. Global Functional Beverage Market by Product Type

4.1. Dairy Based Beverage

4.2. Energy Drinks

4.3. Enhanced Water

4.4. Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices

4.5. Sports & Performance Drink

4.6. RTD Tea & Coffee

5. Global Functional Beverage Market by Distribution Channels

5.1. Convenience Stores

5.2. Drug Store/ Pharmacies/Health Store

5.3. Supermarket

5.4. Online Retail

5.5. Others

6. Global Functional Beverage Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Functional Beverage Market by Product Type

6.1.2. North America Functional Beverage Market by Distribution Channels

6.1.3. North America Functional Beverage Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Functional Beverage Market by Product Type

6.2.2. Europe Functional Beverage Market by Distribution Channels

6.2.3. Europe Functional Beverage Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Functional Beverage Market by Product Type

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Functional Beverage Market by Distribution Channels

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Functional Beverage Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Functional Beverage Market by Product Type

6.4.2. RoW Functional Beverage Market by Distribution Channels

6.4.3. RoW Functional Beverage Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Monster Energy

7.2. PepsiCo

7.3. Coca Cola

7.4. Meiji Group

7.5. Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc

7.6. Mondelez International Inc

7.7. Fonterra

7.8. Del Monte pacific

7.9. Hain Celestial Group

7.10. Red Bull