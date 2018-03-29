Eyeing India’s TV market, Thomson plans a comeback in April 2018

March 29th, Wednesday, New Delhi: Pegging high on India’s burgeoning TV market, that is anticipated to be worth $9 Billion by the end of 2021 (techSci Reasearch Report), the French brand Thomson makes a comeback to India. Thomson will reinvest India through a local partner with a range of Smart TVs in April 2018.

With a rich heritage stretching back more than 120 years, Thomson has been part of the world’s greatest technological revolutions with an unwavering dedication of making innovation accessible to all.

World leader in CRT TVs in the 80’s, Thomson has kept developing its business with partners worldwide and is in the top selling TV brands in France, its home country.

“Simplicity, quality, innovation and elegance are the right adjectives to associate with Thomson, we take pride in being a globally reliable brand trusted by generations of families. At Thomson, our DNA is to offer “Friendly Technologies” to the market, we are committed to add pleasure in the daily lives of millions of households with our offering. India is a very promising market and we look forward to add to the delight of Indian consumer,” said Sébastien Crombez, Thomson, France.

“The online consumer in India is indeed “Smart”, uncompromising, well-informed and very discreet about the pricing. With our range of Smart TVs, we want to give this consumer a top-of-the-line product at an aggressive price; which is currently missing. Thomson Smart TVs will be the best bet for the Indian online consumer looking for intelligence, elegance and class in his Smart TV, yet a competitive cost” he further added.

Thomson, works with its licensing partners world over. In India too, the brand will have an exclusive alliance with a local licensee, however all the products will be available only online for now.

