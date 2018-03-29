Dietary Fiber Market Share, Size, Trends, Top Key Players, Global Industry Analysis Report by 2022

Market Overview:

Due to the large number of advantages associated with dietary fibers consumption, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage.

Health awareness and rise of stomach related issues have prompted the growth of dietary fibers in the daily diet of individuals. The sector is driven in a major way by the demand directed from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. Many fast moving consumer goods have incorporated dietary fibers in their products so as to boost the nutritional value of their products. Health benefits gained out of dietary fibers consumption are the main drivers to the development of this segment. Growth of the functional foods market has also provided an impetus for the increased demand of this sector. Lack of quality produce in terms of fruits and vegetables to supplement daily nutritional requirements has also motivated consumer demand in this sector.

Health factors like bowel health maintenance, cholesterol level management, and blood sugar regulation can be effectively addressed with the incorporation of dietary fibers into daily diet. Increase in fitness and wellness sector awareness has enhanced the market growth trajectory of the sector to an elevated level. Fast pace of lifestyle, increase in awareness related to diverse effects of junk food consumption have led to consumers demanding dietary fibers to balance their nutritional requirements. Government regulations, specific functional requirements can cause certain hindrances to the growth of the market.

Latest Industry Updates:

Nov 2017 Naturex is ramping up its presence in the natural nutrition market with the acquisition of Swedish Oat Fiber, a specialized manufacturer of oat dietary fibers, oils and proteins. The French-headquartered group said this latest acquisition will strengthen Naturex’s position and forms part of the company’s continuing strategy for organic and external growth.

Oct 2017 Roquette announced the opening of previously announced new facilities and an innovation center in Singapore, China. According to the company, the facilities will be focused on plant-based pharma, food, and nutrition products specific to regional health trends. This move will allow Roquette to tailor its products and address the specific health and dietary challenges of the region such as obesity or diabetes.

Sep 2017 Roquette, a global leader in innovative plant-based ingredients, announced recently that it has completed the acquisition of Itacel from Blanver. Itacel is a leading player in the pharmaceutical excipients market in Brazil and Latin America. This acquisition will reinforce Roquette’s position as a major supplier to the pharmaceutical industry and a global leader in natural-based pharmaceutical excipients solutions. The combination of the two businesses will contribute to Roquette’s strategic growth plan in the Food, Nutrition and Health markets, and will create new opportunities for Roquette and Itacel’s customers and employees.

May 2017 Combining sweetness with fibre Taiyo’s new varieties of Sunfiber an all-natural range of soluble dietary fibres which can also be used as a sweetener. As the fibres are highly water-soluble and remain stable at different temperatures and pH levels, they can be used in dairy, bakery, meats, beverages, ice creams and confectioneries.

Competitive Analysis:

With the entry of industry players in the dietary fiber segments, a trend of solid, volume-driven growth has been observed in the market with the development of different varieties of product types. With companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, they are competing and experimenting with various advantage points. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

The key players profiled in dietary fibers are Cargill (U.S.), B&D Nutritional Ingredients (U.S.), Roquette (France), Fibersol (Japan), and Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology Pvt Ltd (China). Some of the other important market players are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion (U.S), Südzucker AG Company (Germany), Hubei Cheng Konjac Industry Development Co. Ltd (China) and Nexira (France) among many others.

Market Segments:

The global dietary fiber market has been divided into source, fiber component, end use, function and region.

On The Basis Of Source: Whole Grain, Fruits, Woody Plants, Plant Extracts, Microbial Gum, Seaweed Extract, Vegetables, and Others

On The Basis Of Fiber Component: Pectin, Inulin, Polydextrose, Cellulose, Hemicellulose, Chitin, Lignin, and Others

On The Basis Of End Use: Breakfast Cereals, Functional Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Others

On The Basis Of Function: Fermentation, Water Holding Capacity, Viscosity, Gel Formation, Binding Agents, and Others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.