Data Protection Market to reach a market size of $125.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Data Protection Market, published by KBV research, the Global Data Protection Market size is expected to reach $125.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Data Backup & Recovery Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Disaster Recovery & Data Loss Prevention Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Data Archiving & eDiscovery Market. The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, HP Enterprise Company and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Data Protection market.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Data Protection Market

Data Protection Market Size

The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Data Protection Market by Organization Size in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.4% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Data Protection Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 12.1 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would garner market size of $10,380.7 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/data-protection-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Data Protection Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Oracle Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Dell Technologies (Quest Software), NetApp, Inc., Veeam Software, and Acronis, Inc.

Global Data Protection Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Solution

Data Backup & Recovery

Disaster Recovery & Data Loss Prevention

Data Archiving & eDiscovery

Identity & Access Management

Others

Services

Professional

Managed

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Education

Others

By Geography

North America Data Protection Market Size

US Data Protection Market Size

Canada Data Protection Market Size

Mexico Data Protection Market Size

Rest of Global Data Protection Market Size

Europe Data Protection Market

Germany Data Protection Market

UK Data Protection Market

France Data Protection Market

Russia Data Protection Market

Spain Data Protection Market

Italy Data Protection Market

Rest of Europe Data Protection Market

Asia Pacific Data Protection Market

China Data Protection Market

Japan Data Protection Market

India Data Protection Market

South Korea Data Protection Market

Singapore Data Protection Market

Malaysia Data Protection Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Data Protection Market

LAMEA Data Protection Market

Brazil Data Protection Market

Argentina Data Protection Market

UAE Data Protection Market

Saudi Arabia Data Protection Market

South Africa Data Protection Market

Nigeria Data Protection Market

Rest of LAMEA Data Protection Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Symantec Corporation

CA Technologies, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

McAfee, LLC

Dell Technologies (Quest Software)

NetApp, Inc.

Veeam Software

Acronis, Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Data Protection Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Data Protection Market (2017-2023)

Europe Data Protection Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Data Protection Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Data Protection Market (2017-2023)