Core Plumbing Introduces Instant Online Booking For All Its Services On Its Website

Core Plumbing has launched the Housecall Pro field service management program on its website. The newly unveiled feature enables customers to access and book the plumber’s services instantaneously via the Housecall Pro service management portal. Appropriately dubbed as Instant Online Booking on the plumber’s website, the new platform includes a myriad of the company’s services and even some estimate fees or charges per service. Housecall Pro is highly regarded as one of the best field service management applications. According to the software’s website, Housecall Pro is the #1 rated mobile software for running a home service business. Among other features, the service management package enables the administrator to schedule, dispatch, and track employees with GPS. The software is also used to bill, invoice, accept credit cards, and get booked online.

San Diego plumbing customers will now be able to book all kinds of plumbing services instantly via the website of regional plumber, Core Plumbing. Featured on the company’s website as an Instant Online Booking solution, the active link redirects to a Housecall Pro webpage, which is fully dedicated to the display and booking of all plumbing services offered by Core Plumbing. The services are featured in various categories including “Plumbing Services & Installations,” which includes pressure regulator service/replacement, toilet, water heater, and faucet replacement, garbage disposal repair/replacement, and drain cleaning. “Plumbing Repairs” are available for toilets, water heaters, faucets, shower faucets, leaks, shut off valves, and miscellaneous (multiple minor repairs). Some of the services, such as the “Service Call for General Repairs/Services” have a minimum price attached for a single unit of work. According to the company’s website, the featured price is an accurate estimate based on standard scope of work. Further company details can be viewed at https://plus.google.com/+CorePlumbingSanDiego

Core Plumbing has been serving residential and commercial clients in the San Diego area since it was established in 2006. The father and son plumbing firm enjoys 5-star ratings on multiple customer review websites including Angie’s List, where it even won the 2016 Super Service Award (SSA), Yelp, Google, and Housecall Pro, where it holds a Superpro badge. It has a BBB accreditation rating of A+ and its extensive service catalog covers all kinds of plumbing repairs and installations, gas piping repairs & installations (natural gas and liquid petroleum), drain cleaning, sewer piping and repair, custom home construction, and kitchen & bathroom remodels among many services. The plumbing service company’s reviews can be perused at https://www.google.com/maps/place/12973+Pipilo+Ct,+San+Diego,+CA+92129/@32.9531514,-117.1274461,17z/data=!4m13!1m7!3m6!1s0x80dbf9caa3d9bfeb:0x6b8ca6ee7886e817!2s12973+Pipilo+Ct,+San+Diego,+CA+92129!3b1!8m2!3d32.9531514!4d-117.1252574!3m4!1s0x80dbf9caa3d9bfeb:0x6b8ca6ee7886e817!8m2!3d32.9531514!4d-117.1252574

Grant Schoenberger

Company: Core Plumbing

Address: 12973 Pipilo Ct, San Diego CA 92129

Phone: (858) 538-6025

Email: grant@coreplumbingsd.com

Website: http://www.coreplumbingsd.com/