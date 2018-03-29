Cloud Based PLM Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) is associated with the internet-based system for handling the lifecycle of a product from the evolution of a product to its expiry date. The cloud-based PLM is an effective software framework which facilitates the business enterprises to integrate the information for the development of a product and also helps the manufactures to customize the product according to specific orders or requests.

The cloud PLM solutions help in enhancing the communication between manufacturers and suppliers and offer more organized results for the development of a product. The cloud-based PLM is a cost-effective tool and very inexpensive to maintain, facilitating the low cost of possession. Additionally, the cloud-based PLM offer various software solutions such as CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx), Numerical Control (NC), Simulation & Analysis (S&A), Electronic Design & Automation (EDA), Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC), Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM), Digital Manufacturing (DM) and many more.

In order to retain the customers, and develop enhancements and effective quality of products, many business enterprises are constantly evolving new platforms. For instance, recently Oracle had developed new SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS Cloud Services to offer the organizations to expand their latest products in business transformation trends, including big data, social, and mobile. Through this initiation, the company is planning to provide all of the cloud-based services including big data analytics, social, mobile, and IoT.

However, with the advent of technology, consolidation of the Internet of Things (IoT) with cloud-based PLM is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The global Cloud-Based PLM Market is expected to reach USD 50 billion by 2023 growing at a 15% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

• Dassault Systemes (France)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• PTC Inc. (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.)

• Arena Solutions, Inc. (U.S)

• Aras Corporation (U.S.)

• Infor Inc. (U.S.)

• Accenture PLC (U.S.)

• IFS AB (Sweden)

• Razorleaf Corp. (U.S.)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1555

Segmentation:

The cloud-based PLM market is segmented into the component, organization size, technology, application, and end user.

The component segment is further is categorized into software and services. The software segment is categorized into CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx), Numerical Control (NC), Simulation & Analysis (S&A), Electronic Design and Automation (EDA), Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM), Digital Manufacturing (DM), and others.

The services are categorized into Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and others.

Based on the technology, cloud-based PLM market is sub-segmented into, radio-frequency identification, near field communication, and others.

Furthermore, application-based cloud-based PLM market is sub-segmented into portfolio management, product data management, collaborative design and engineering, customer management, compliance management, and others.

On the basis of organization size, the market is divided into small and medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise.

Lastly, the cloud-based PLM market is sub-segmented into end user which include aerospace & defense, healthcare & life sciences, retail & consumer goods, energy & utilities, industrial machinery & heavy equipment, telecommunication & IT, automotive & transportation, semiconductor & electronics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the cloud-based PLM market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and The Rest of World.

North America is presumed to be a prominent region in cloud-based PLM market .The U.S. is a leading country in the region, owing to the advanced technological infrastructure and presence of a large number of cloud-based solution providers are expected to propel the market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to have substantial growth in the cloud-based PLM market. China, Taiwan, Republic of Korea and Japan are the prominent countries in the cloud-based PLM market owing to government agencies constantly promoting cloud-based PLM for the data security.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-based-plm-market-1555

Target audience:

• Consultancy firms/advisory firms

• Data integration service providers

• Cloud vendors

• System integrators/migration service providers

• Education service providers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Government agencies.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com