Circular Dichroism Spectrometers Market to Expand at a Modest CAGR of 6.0% by 2025

The global circular dichroism (CD) spectrometers market was valued at approximately US$ 28.0 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register a CAGR of more than 6.0% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report titled, “Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025” published by Transparency Market Research. The report suggests that technical advancement in CD spectroscopy, in terms of new modality, is expected to expand its applications, thereby boosting the demand for the product during the period, 2017 to 2025. As key players introduce their advanced CD spectrometers and new add-on accessories in the developed markets such a North America and Western Europe, these regions are projected to account for a dominating share of the global CD spectrometers market. Surge in public and private sector funding for R&D programs in the emerging markets such as China and India is projected to boost the growth of the CD spectrometers market in Asia Pacific at a CAGR of around 7.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/circular-dichroism-spectrometers-market.html

Expanding applications of FDCD and Stopped Flow CD in proteomics study to boost CD spectrometer uptake

CD spectrometers are a type of analytical instrument used to study the molecular structure and chiral activity of biomolecules and other organic compounds. CD spectrometers are widely used in the study of proteins, DNA, and their conjugates. Earlier, CD spectrometers had limited applications which had restricted their adoption to academic institutes only. In recent times, key suppliers and researchers in CD spectrometers have developed new modalities of the product, such as fluorescence detected CD, magnetic CD, vibrational CD, circularly polarized luminescence (CPL), and stopped flow CD, which have supported researchers to perform in-depth study of biomolecule’s molecular structure and chiral activity at their ground state, photon excitation state, and also the impact of various factors such as temperature, pH, salinity, etc. on these attributes. As the pharmaceutical industry and researchers are hiking their R&D expenditure on new therapeutic entities such as biological drugs, demand for CD spectrometers is anticipated to surge up. However, CD spectrometer is an expensive capital equipment, which requires specialized infrastructure and skilled workforce. Moreover, use of alternative analytical tools such as Raman spectroscopy, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscope, and X-ray crystallography is anticipated to restrain the uptake of CD spectrometers.

Request Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=41630

Multiple Light Source CD Spectrometers to Gain Market Share

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global circular dichroism (CD) spectrometers market based on product and end-user. Among the product types studied, the circularly polarized light sources segment is poised to account for the leading share of the global market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The circularly polarized light sources CD spectrometers segment is expected to get a boost due to high demand for the product in the emerging markets; easy assembly and operation and comparatively low price of these spectrometers are the factors driving their market share. The multiple light sources CD spectrometers segment is anticipated to witness rapid expansion during the forecast period at a CAGR of around 7.0%. These CD spectrometers provide chiral activity’s study of a biomolecule at various wavelengths and in shorter time. The linearly polarized light sources segment is estimated to lose its market share during the forecast period from approximately 16.0% in 2016 to approximately 15.0% by 2025.

Download Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=41630

Government and Private Research Organizations in Emerging Markets Poised to be Lucrative End-users

Among end-users, government and private research organizations are the leading contributors to the global CD spectrometers market. The segment is projected to constitute the dominant share of the global CD spectrometers market during the forecast period and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 7.0% from 2017 to 2025. Upsurge in funding from the public and private sectors for various research programs in developed markets is anticipated to propel this growth. Rising number of government and private institutes and universities in the emerging markets such as China, India, and Southeast Asia is estimated to fuel the market. Contract research organizations (CRO) is projected to be an emerging end-user segment of CD spectrometers in the emerging markets.

Asia Pacific to Resister Exponential Growth and Offer Huge Incremental Opportunity

In terms of value, North America was the leading contributor to the global circular dichroism (CD) spectrometers market in 2016. High public and private sector funding for research programs in the U.S. is one of the contributing factors toward the major share of the CD spectrometers market in the region. Stringent regulations and policies regarding documentation of the chiral nature of drug entities in the U.S. is leading the pharmaceutical industry and CROs to adopt analytical tools such as CD spectrometers. According to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics (NCSES), expenditure on R&D in the U.S. increased at a CAGR of 4% from 2013 to 2015. The trend is estimated to continue in the near future. Increasing cost of R&D processes and stringent rules and regulations for R&D in the developed regions such as the U.S. and Western Europe are compelling pharmaceutical companies to outsource their R&D activities to CROs in Asia Pacific. Moreover, initiatives undertaken by governing bodies in the region to develop higher education infrastructure is expected to fuel the CD spectrometers market in Asia Pacific at a CAGR of around 7.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=41630

Key Players such as AstraZeneca, Bayer AG and Merck & Co., Inc. are Likely to Continue to Lead the Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global circular dichroism (CD) spectrometers market such as Jasco, Applied Photophysics Ltd., Bio-Logic Science Instruments, Inc., Aviv Biomedical, Inc., On-Line Instrument Systems, Inc. (Olis), and Bruker. Most of these key players emphasize on development of new CD modalities such as fluorescence detected CD, stopped flow CD, vibrational CD, etc. These modalities are offered as an add-on accessory or standard feature of CD spectrometer. Expansion of geographic reach through collaborations and distribution agreements is a key strategy adopted by these key players; for example, Hinds Instruments, a manufacturer of photoelastic modulators, has developed microplate CD reader and licensed it to Bio-Logic Science Instruments, Inc. for global distribution.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telemedicine-technologies-and-services-market-is-expected-to-expand-at-a-healthy-cagr-of-172-by-2023-globally-transparency-market-research-670699193.html

Point-of-care Diagnostics Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-is-estimated-to-register-a-cagr-of-69-by-2024-globally-transparency-market-research-670895313.html