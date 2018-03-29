Cherrystone Auctions Hosts Its February 2018 Public Auction In New York City

Cherrystone Auctions, a stamp auctioneer based in New York City hosted its February 2018 Public Auction in its gallery on 119 West 57th Street. The auction featured a total of 1,689 lots covering U.S. and Worldwide Stamps and Postal History.

Cherrystone Auctions has started the year on a high note after hosting a huge public auction featuring 1,689 lots in its New York City galleries. The company’s February 2018 Public Auction was held on the first week of the month starting from 9.00 am Tuesday up to 4 pm Wednesday. The company received pre-auction bids via phone, email, ordinary mail, auction agents, and fax, up until the day before the first day of the live auction. The public auction culminated in a live bidding session held at Cherrystone’s gallery at 119 West on 57th Street in New York City. In addition to conducting on-the-floor bidding in the company’s gallery, Cherrystone also allowed registered customers to place live online bids using the company’s interactive internet-based bidding platform CherrystoneLIVE. The company featured all the 1,689 lots in a colored printable catalog, which was published on its website. Cherrystone charged all participants a 10% vendor’s commission and all auctioned lots were settled within 45-60 days after the sale.

With 1,689 lots, Cherrystone’s February 2018 Public Auction was substantially larger than its preceding December 2017 auction, which had 1,400 lots. An almost exclusively unused 1847-1982 U.S. collection fetched the highest price of $35,000 at the auction. A complete set of 1935 Chelyuskin, Russia Air Post came second with $24,000, which tied with an 1854 British Commonwealth India sheet of 96 stamps. A good number of the featured lots earned several thousand dollars and majority of the rest raked in several hundreds. The next public auction will be held in the same venue on March 20-21, 2018. Further details can be found at https://goo.gl/NqJK9X

About Us

Cherrystone Auctions was originally founded as a retail store in 1967 in the heart of New York City. The family owned and operated company is a global leader in Philatelic Auctions, bringing over to $30 million worth of stamps and postal history to market yearly. Cherrystone hosts 6-8 public stamp sales every year. The company’s president, Paul Buchsbayew, is a member of A.I.E.P. (Association Internationale des Experts Philatelie) and is a recognized expert in Russian material, which he has exhibited around the world. The vice president, Joshua Buchsbayew, has had vast experience with stamps of the world with personal interests in United States Classics. The stamp company’s reviews can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cherrystone+Auctions/@40.765176,-74.0129631,13z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-73.9786308!2d40.7655011!1m6!1m2!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!2sCherrystone+Auctions,+119+W+57th+St+Suite+316,+New+York,+NY+10019!2m2!1d-73.9779436!2d40.7651163!3m4!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!8m2!3d40.7651163!4d-73.9779436

Contact:

Joshua Buchsbayew

Company: Cherrystone Auctions, Inc.

Address: 119 West 57th Street Suite 316, New York, NY 10019

Phone: 212-977-7734 or 800-886-9313

Fax: 212-977-8653

Email: info@cherrystoneauctions.com

Website: https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com