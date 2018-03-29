Biologics Safety Testing Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Biologics Safety Testing Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Biologics Safety Testing Market by Instruments & Services (Instruments, Kits & Reagents and Services), Test Type (Bioburden Tests, Endotoxin Tests, Adventitious Agent Detection Tests, Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests, Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests, Adventitious Agent Detection Tests and Other Test), market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Biologics Safety Testing Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Biologics Safety Testing Market. According to report the global biologics safety testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 12.0% and 12.5 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/708

Kits & Reagents are estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

By instrument and service, the biologics safety testing market is classified into Instruments, Kits & Reagents and Services. The kits & reagents segment is expected to lead the global biologics safety testing in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing and continuous use of kits & reagents, rising prevalence of genetic disorder as well as growing advancements in the creation of kits & reagents.

Vaccine & Therapeutics are estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the biologics safety testing market is categorized into Vaccine & Therapeutics Development, Tissue and Tissue-Related Products Testing, Blood and Blood-Related Products Testing, Stem Cell Research and Cellular and Gene Therapy. The vaccine & therapeutics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global biologics safety testing market during the forecast period. Increasing target diseases, growing investment in development of new vaccines and reduced toxicity are the key factors driving the growth of this application segment.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the biologics safety testing market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, presence of key market players as well as growing investment in R&D activities by the key company and government.

The report profiles some of the key companies in the biologic safety testing market including Toxikon Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Avance Biosciences Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd., Pace Analytical Services Inc., Eurofins Scientific Se, Wuxi Apptec, Sartorius AG, and Cytovance Biologics, Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Competitive landscape in the Biologics Safety Testing Market

4. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market analysis, by Instruments and Services (USD million) 2017 – 2023

4.1. Instruments

4.2. Services

4.3. Kits & Reagents

5. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market analysis, by Test Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Bioburden Tests

5.2. Endotoxin Tests

5.3. Adventitious Agent Detection Tests

5.4. Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests

5.5. Sterility Tests

5.6. Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests

5.7. Other Test Types

6. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Analysis, by Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6.1. Vaccine & Therapeutics Development

6.2. Tissue and Tissue-Related Products Testing

6.3. Cellular and Gene Therapy

6.4. Blood and Blood-Related Products Testing

6.5. Stem Cell Research

7. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Biologics Safety Testing Market by Instruments and Services (USD Million)

7.1.2. North America Biologics Safety Testing Market by Test Type (USD Million)

7.1.3. North America Biologics Safety Testing Market by Application (USD Million)

7.1.4. North America Biologics Safety Testing Market by country (USD Million)

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Biologics Safety Testing Market by Instruments and Services (USD Million)

7.2.2. Europe Biologics Safety Testing Market by Test Type (USD Million)

7.2.3. Europe Biologics Safety Testing Market by Application (USD Million)

7.2.4. Europe Biologics Safety Testing Market by country (USD Million)

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. Asia Pacific Biologics Safety Testing Market by Instruments and Services (USD Million)

7.3.2. Asia Pacific Biologics Safety Testing Market by Test Type (USD Million)

7.3.3. Asia Pacific Biologics Safety Testing Market by Application (USD Million)

7.3.4. Asia Pacific Biologics Safety Testing Market by country (USD Million)

7.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.1. RoW Biologics Safety Testing Market by Instruments and Services (USD Million)

7.4.2. RoW Biologics Safety Testing Market by Test Type (USD Million)

7.4.3. RoW Biologics Safety Testing Market by Application (USD Million)

7.4.4. RoW Biologics Safety Testing Market by Sub-region (USD Million)

8. Company profiles

8.1. Toxikon Corporation

8.2. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

8.3. Avance Biosciences Inc.

8.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.5. Merck KGaA

8.6. Lonza Group Ltd.

8.7. Pace Analytical Services Inc.

8.8. Eurofins Scientific Se

8.9. Wuxi Apptec

8.10. Sartorius AG

8.11. Cytovance Biologics, Inc.

8.12. Source Bioscience

Click the Below View Full Report:- https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_biologics_safety_testing_market