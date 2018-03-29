Biodegradable Super Absorbent Materials Market 2018 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Biodegradable Super Absorbent Materials Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Biodegradable Super Absorbent Materials Market by Products (Polyacrylamide, Polysaccharides, Polyvinyl Alcohol, and Polyitaconic Acid), Application (Agriculture, Medical, Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Products, Female Hygiene, and Others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Biodegradable Super Absorbent Materials Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Biodegradable Super Absorbent Materials Market. The biodegradable super absorbent materials market is expected to reach USD 189.75million by 2024 expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the period of 2018 to 2024.

Polyvinyl AlcoholEstimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2018

By product, the biodegradable super absorbent materials market is classified into polyacrylamide, polysaccharides, polyvinyl alcohol, and polyitaconic acid. The polyvinyl alcohol segment is expected to lead the global biodegradable super absorbent materials in 2018. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing demand from disposable diaper and adult incontinence products owing to its liquid absorption properties as well as rising demand from personal and infant care application.

Disposable Diapers Estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period

Based onapplication, the biodegradable super absorbent materials market is categorized into agriculture, medical, disposable diapers, adult incontinence products, female hygiene, and others. The disposable diapers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global biodegradable super absorbent materials market during the forecast period. Rising infant population owing to increasing disposable income and increasing demand for this diaper due to their better liquid absorption properties are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Europeis estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the biodegradable super absorbent materials market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is expected to dominate the biodegradable super absorbent materials market in 2018. This is attributed to factors such as stringent government guidelines on the use of synthetic polymers in the manufacturing of personal and medical hygiene and rising consumer’s awareness regarding eco-friendly products in Germany, UK and France are the key factors driving the growth of this market in the region.

Companies Profiles Covered in this Premium Report:

The report profiles some of the key companies in the biodegradable super absorbent materials market including Itaconix Corporation, TryEco LLC, SNF Floerger, Amereq Inc, JRM Chemical, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nuoer Chemical Australia Pty Ltd., Exotech Bio Solutions Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., and BASF SE.

