Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Studies Research 2018 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Crop Type (Grains &Oilseeds, Flowers &Plants, and Fruits &Vegetables), Raw Material (Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC), Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Starch Blended with Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blended with Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), and Others.) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Biodegradable Mulch Film Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Biodegradable Mulch Film Market. According to report the global biodegradable mulch film market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Thermoplastic Starch (TPS) estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2018

By raw material, the biodegradable mulch film market is classified into aliphatic-aromatic copolyesters (AAC), thermoplastic starch (TPS), starch blended with polylactic acid (PLA), starch blended with polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), and others. The thermoplastic starch (TPS) segment is expected to lead the global biodegradable mulch film in 2018. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing demand for this starch due to their ability to produce favourable products and availability at low cost.

Fruits & Vegetable estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period

Based oncrop type, the biodegradable mulch film market is categorized into grains & oilseeds, flowers & plants, and fruits & vegetables. The fruits & vegetables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global biodegradable mulch film market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for biodegradable mulch film as they improve the quality and reduce fruit & vegetable rot by preventing contact between fruit and soil is the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Asia Pacific estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the biodegradable mulch film market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the biodegradable mulch film market in 2018. This is attributed to factors such as increasing demand for food owing to growing industrialization and rising acceptance of biodegradable mulch film in the region as a sustainable ecological mulching which do not produce much waste.

Companies Profiles Covered in this Report:

The report profiles some of the key companies in the biodegradable mulch film market including Armando Alvarez, Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd., Novamont, AB Rani Plast OY, BASF, Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd, BioBag International AS, AEP Industries Inc., RKW SE, and British Polythene Industries PLC.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market

4. Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Crop Type 2018 – 2024

4.1 Grains & oilseeds

4.2 Flowers & plants

4.3 Fruits & vegetables

5. Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Raw Material 2018 – 2024

5.1 Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)

5.2 Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)

5.3 Starch Blended With Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.4 Starch Blended With Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

5.5 Others

6. Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Crop Type

6.1.2 North America Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Raw Material

6.1.3 North America Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Crop Type

6.2.2 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Raw Material

6.2.3 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Crop Type

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Raw Material

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Crop Type

6.4.2 RoW Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Raw Material

6.4.3 RoW Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Armando Alvarez

7.2 Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

7.3 Novamont

7.4 AB Rani Plast OY

7.5 BASF

7.6 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd

7.7 BioBag International AS

7.8 AEP Industries Inc.

7.9 RKW SE

7.10 British Polythene Industries PLC