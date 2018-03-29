Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Products (Epoxies, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyurethane (PUR), Cellulose Acetate (CA), and Others), End Users (Profile, Insulation, Pipe, and Others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market. According to report the global bio-based construction polymers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/1080

Polyurethane estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2017

By product, the bio-based construction polymers market is classified into epoxies, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyurethane (PUR), cellulose acetate (CA), and others. The polyurethane segment is expected to lead the global bio-based construction polymers in 2017. Factor driving the growth of this segment include increasing demand for bio-based polyurethanes as insulation in construction industry.

Pipes and Insulation are estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period

Based onapplication, the bio-based construction polymers market is categorized into profile, insulation, pipe, and others. The pipes and insulation segment are estimated to account for the largest share of the global bio-based construction polymers market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for pipes from the construction industry due to their longer life span & lower cost are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Browse the complete report on Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Products (Epoxies, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyurethane (PUR), Cellulose Acetate (CA), and Others), End Users (Profile, Insulation, Pipe, and Others) – Global Forecast to 2023

Asia Pacificestimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the bio-based construction polymers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the bio-based construction polymer market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as growing infrastructure in developing economies such as India and China which results in increasing demand for bio-based polymers from the construction industry and due to bio-based product structure.

Companies Profiled Mentioned in this Report:

The report profiles some of the key companies in the bio-based construction polymer market including PolyOne, Teijin Plastics, E.I. duPont de Nemours, Toyobo, Bio-On, Nature Works LLC, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Evonik Industries, BASF SE, and SK Chemicals.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market

4. Global Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Profile

4.2 Insulation

4.3 Pipe

4.4 Others

Click the Below View Full Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical_material/global_bio-based_construction_polymers_market

5. Global Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Product 2017 – 2023

5.1 Epoxies

5.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

5.3 Polyurethane (PUR)

5.4 Cellulose Acetate (CA)

5.5 Others

6. Global Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Application

6.1.2 North America Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Product

6.1.3 North America Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Application

6.2.2 Europe Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Product

6.2.3 Europe Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Application

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Product

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Application

6.4.2 RoW Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Product

6.4.3 RoW Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 PolyOne

7.2 Teijin Plastics

7.3 E.I. duPont de Nemours

7.4 Toyobo

7.5 Bio-On

7.6 Nature Works LLC

7.7 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

7.8 Evonik Industries

7.9 BASF SE

7.10 SK Chemicals