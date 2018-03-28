The LPT (Master) Certification Program: Not For the Weak-Hearted

There are good penetration testers and then there are great penetration testers.

Unless you are bent on being nothing other than the best in penetration testing, don’t bother registering for this program, as you are probably not cut out for it.

You will be facing the ticking clock and there’s no time to hesitate. There’s no time for second-guessing. Try either of these and be prepared to fail!

And you must know that while you are racing against time, you will be under the watchful eyes of the EC-Council proctors who will be online and live! This added pressure will test your mental strength.

Introducing the World’s Most Advanced Penetration Testing Program

The Advanced Penetration Testing Course by EC-Council was created as the progression after the ECSA (Practical) to prepare those that want to challenge the Licensed Penetration Tester (Master) certification and be recognized as elite penetration testing professionals. Our training has been designed by the best in the industry and meant to push you to develop the kind of skill that you’ve been waiting to acquire.

We want to bring out the best in you. Our aim is to push you to your limit while making you solve complex problems that penetration testers solve daily in the real world. For four punishing and long days, you will have to perform various tasks until it becomes second nature. This is the foundation of the program.

In this course you will learn professional security and penetration testing skills. The course is designed to show advanced concepts like scanning against defenses, pivoting between networks, deploying proxy chains, and using web shells, among others. The last module of the course includes an SOW for each of the various networks we have created for the course. This, combined with the composition of various ranges, mimics a professional penetration test.

Time is limited and you will be required to identify the attack surface followed by the weaknesses of the machines that are on the network.

In summary, only those who possess the burning desire to succeed will make it.

The Planet’s Most Advanced Penetration Testing Range

How do you create an Advanced Penetration Tester?

How do you ensure that students are trained on the secrets of the trade while being pushed to their limit?

The Advanced Penetration Testing course from EC-Council is built on the backbone of the Advanced Penetration Testing Cyber Range (ECCAPT) and this was designed by experts who each have more than 25 years of professional security testing across the globe.

The range is designed to provide challenges across every level of the attack spectrum. Additionally, the range contains multiple layers of network segmentation, and once access is gained in one segment, the latest pivoting techniques are required to reach the next segment. Many of the challenges will require outside-the-box thinking and customization of scripts and exploits to get into the innermost segments of the network. The key to being a highly skilled penetration tester is to go up against a variety of targets that are configured in a variety of ways. The ECCAPT consists of entire network segments that replicate an enterprise network — this is not a computer game simulation, this is an accurate representation of an enterprise network that will present the latest challenges to the pen tester. Since the targets and technology continue to change, the ECCAPT is dynamic and machines and defenses will be added as they are observed in the wild. Finally, the targets and segments are progressive in nature, once you get into one machine and or segment, the next one will challenge you even more.

The final range consists of challenges that will require the skills and concepts that have been covered in the course and consist of multiple visible as well as hidden subnets to prepare you for the possible challenges of the LPT (Master) range.

Finally, the ranges are designed to teach professional-level skills to identify the attack surface of targets within a required time frame and, once this has been accomplished, to gain access to the machines and escalate privileges as required. The greater the variety of targets you encounter with and without defenses, the better of a professional penetration tester you will become.

The practical environment ranges progress in difficulty and reflect real enterprise network architecture. This environment includes defenses and challenges which you must defeat and overcome.

This is not your typical flat network! As you progress through the range levels, each encounter will present the top defenses of today and you will learn the best and latest evasion techniques.

This training format has helped thousands of penetration testers globally and is proven to be effective. The ECCAPT is 100% hands-on. Everything presented in the course is through an enterprise network environment that must be attacked, exploited, evaded, and defended.

If you have been looking for a way to test your pen-testing abilities, this is your chance to prove that you have what it takes!

Visit lptmaster.com to learn more.