The industry of PUBG skins – a profitable but a bit dangerous phenomenon

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a huge gaming sensation – it has a fast-growing fan base, it is expanded to many layers of the gaming industry, and it became a base for the vast virtual economy.

The developers of PUBG try to follow steps of CS:GO and Dota 2, making virtual skins cost real money. These efforts are made mostly to motivate gamers to play more. Also, they lead to a side effect of turning skins into a kind of virtual currency, which sometimes is even more stable than classic. Apart from using PUBG skins in the game, players may gamble with them on special platforms, bet them on Esports events, or just sell skins.

Nice PUBG skins are quite hard to obtain. You need to play a lot, spending hours on developing your skills and lots of the in-game money on buying crates. Those crates drop randomly – you never know which of them you’ll get. Skins from crates drop randomly too, and the drop chances for some of them are very small. Randomness and rareness support the skins value. Some items cost a few cents, while others can be sold for hundreds of dollars.

It is natural for many gamers to play the game again and again not only because they like it, but also because they hope to earn. This turns to the accumulation of skins in the inventories – eventually, gamers realize that there are more than one way of using them. Why not to exchange many cheap skins to one expensive? Why not to try your luck on gambling or betting services?

Skins cost money but they aren’t money – there are no limitations for using them even by underage gamers. This is a way for them to get a direct experience in quite dangerous areas, to prevent them from potential future problems. Still, even here we have so many frauds, which try to steal PUBG skins and turn a developing and potentially profitable activity into dealing with evil cheaters.

So, there are lots of nice, fair services, based on PUBG skins, and there are lots of fake platforms, which are just eager to steal something. The community needs a kind of filter that will weed out frauds, keeping only trustworthy platforms for gamers to use. pubgok.com is exactly such a filter. Only decent services are listed here, and they categorized conveniently by the available ways of using skins.

We can’t stop the industry of PUBG skins growing and developing, and we can’t just watch it growing and developing chaotically – we should lead that growths to the right direction, help gamers of all ages to get max benefits from the PUBG economy, keep it clear of lies and unnecessary dangers.