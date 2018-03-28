Simpson-Golabi-Behmel syndrome is a quality that affects many parts of the body and occurs primarily in males. This condition is confidental as an overgrowth syndrome, which means that affected infants are appreciably larger than normal at birth (macrosomia) and continue to grow and gain weight at an unusual rate. The other predication and manifestation of Simpson-Golabi-Behmel syndrome vary widely. People with mild cases often live into adulthood.

People with Simpson-Golabi-Behmel syndrome have distinctive facial features including widely spaced eyes (ocular hypertelorism), an unusually large mouth (macrostomia), a large tongue (macroglossia) that may have a deep groove or furrow down the intermediate, a broad nose with an upturned tip, and abnormalities affecting the roof of the mouth (the palate). The facial features are often described as “coarse” in older children and adults with this condition.

Other features of Simpson-Golabi-Behmel syndrome involve the chest and abdomen. Afflicted infants may be born with one or more additional nipples, an unexpected aperture in the muscle covering the midsection, a soft out-pouching around the belly-button , or a hole in the diaphragm that allows the stomach and intestines to move into the chest and crowd the evolving heart and lungs.

Simpson-Golabi-Behmel problem can also element heart deficiency, deformed or abnormally large kidneys, an expanded liver and spleen, and skeletal irregularity. Additionally, the problem can affect the expansion of the gastrointestinal system, urinary system, and genitalia. Some people with this situation have mild to severe intellectual disability, while others have normal intelligence.