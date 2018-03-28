Polyneuropathy Demyelinating Inflammatory Chronic (PDIC) is a limited neurological anarchy in which there is infection of nerve roots and peripheral nerves and destruction of the fatty protective covering (myelin sheath) over the nerves. This affects how fast the nerve signals are transmitted and leads to loss of nerve fibers. This causes weakness, paralysis and/or impairment in motor function, especially of the arms and legs (limbs). Sensory disturbance may also be present. The motor and sensory impairments usually affect both sides of the body (symmetrical), and the degree of severity and the course of disease may vary from case to case. Some affected individuals may follow a slow steady pattern of symptoms while others may have symptoms that stabilize and then relapse.

PDIC is sometimes thought of as the chronic form of acute inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (AIDP), the most common form of Guillain Barré syndrome (GBS), in the United States and Europe. In contrast to GBS, most patients with PDIC cannot identify a preceding viral or infectious illness. GBS is a sub acute disorder that progresses over 3-4 weeks, then plateaus and usually improves over months and does not recur. PDIC, by definition has ongoing symptoms for over 8 weeks and usually does not improve unless ongoing treatment is given.

Causes

The exact cause of PDIC is unknown but there are strong indications that PDIC is an autoimmune disorder. Autoimmune anarchy occur when the body’s natural defences (antibodies and lymphocytes) against occupy organisms suddenly begin to attack perfectly healthy tissue. The cause of autoimmune disorders is unknown. PDIC is a rare disorder that can affect any age group and the onset of the disorder may begin during any decade of life. PDIC affects males twice as often as females (M2:F1) and the average age of onset is 50. The prevalence of PDIC is estimated to be around 5-7 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Diagnosis

PDIC can be ambitious to diagnose. The syndrome must be present for at least two months and balanced direct and distal weakness with decreased or absent tendon consequence are highly suggestive of PDIC. Tests that can be of characteristic help include nerve conduction testing and electromyography looking for very slow nerve conduction velocities, lumbar puncture looking for elevated spinal fluid protein without many intemperate cells and MRI imaging of the nerve roots looking for enlargement and signs of inflammation.