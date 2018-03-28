Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market is expected to reach USD 2,779.24 Mn by 2022

The latest market report published by Credence Research “Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016-2022,” the opioid induced constipation drugs market was valued at USD 1,933.2 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 2,779.24 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016 to 2022; where North America is has the largest market share.

Market Insights

Opioids affect the gastrointestinal tract by increasing the required time for moving stool from the gastric system. Opioids also partially paralyze the digestive system thus leaving food remains in the GI tract for a longer time period. They also reduce digestive secretions and the urge to defecate. According to this report, North America is the largest OIC drugs market and is valued at USD 794.5 Mn in 2015.

North America has two of the most developed nations in the world with advanced and well organized healthcare infrastructures: U.S. and Canada. The overall drugs market is the largest in the U.S. The OIC drugs market in the North America is expected to maintain a steady growth and exhibit further potential with the commercialization of current pipeline drugs. Moreover, greater potential due to government initiatives to further improve healthcare services in the society by providing latest technical and pharmacological treatments support the domination of North America market. Growing lifestyle related diseases, increased healthcare spending mad technological advancement in pain management are the other prime factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Europe on the other hand, exhibits mixed markets for healthcare sector. The region constantly adopts the latest healthcare systems to provide the best possible healthcare assistance for patients. The healthcare spending of European countries is increasing considerably. According to W.H.O. estimations, in 2013, the EU spent USD 3,520 per person in healthcare. Constipation is very common in Europe and the region has the largest share in drug market for OIC treatment.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market for OIC drugs. Rapid evolution of healthcare infrastructure across the region, coupled with the rising incidence of OIC is the major responsible factors for the growth of OIC drugs in the region. China has the largest market share for the drugs manufacturers in this region as this is one of the most potential markets for pharmaceutical giants. The Drugs used for treatment of these disorders in APAC regions are the global brands and pharmaceutical companies who are ruling the constipation drug market. Some of the common drugs are AMITIZA, LINZEES and various others like Ironwood also has partnered linaclotide with Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in Japan and certain other Asian countries and with AstraZeneca for development and commercialization in China.

