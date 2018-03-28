This 3-hands-only (caliber 8900) Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Co-Axial Master Chronometer 215.92.44.21.99.001 Men’s Watch comes with a rubber strap. Why, we’re gone learn soon. Other things come first.

The caliber 8900 version of the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Master Chronometer is all about titanium, orange and grey. The brightness of the accents makes it very suitable both for the night and the day. The grey undertones offer a beautiful background for the bright orange to gain a mellow edge, which softens its starkness around the edges. It becomes yours not-so-large-a-piece fit for an all-round use.

The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Co-Axial Master Chronometer 215.92.44.21.99.001 Men’s Watch makes for a comfortable wearing for more than 20 hours a day. It means – If your daily activity schedule stretches to that extent. Deduct sleeping time, if you’d like.

A brilliant case-architecture of the Omega Watches exhibits proudly the sophisticated design sense of those who worked upon it. Whether the technical aesthetics of the movement or the choice of sublime materials wins is entirely up to the wearer to decide; while some might like this, others might like that. What it claims is it has reliable technical properties and means to ensure an exceptional performance. This stunning timepiece from Omega speaks of a level where you can trust both reliability and accuracy shunning any negative concern. Its aesthetics are refined with well-finished high-grade rubber, metal and ceramic. Together, they make this package fit to go down near about 600 meters i.e. 1968 feet, technically. In real life, it’s safe to go down till 1500 feet or just a little more, if you feel that’s worth.

So the screw-down crown; a see-through sapphire crystal at the back reveals the caliber 8900 with 60 hours of power reserve; METAS-approved. The Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology – that’s the full form – took severe tests under the sand-blasted titanium dial and was satisfied with the outcome. The very high-quality, well-crafted components of the Omega Constellation Co-Axial Chronometer Men’s Watch contribute to its considerable sturdiness. It gathers faint blemishes from harsh, careless handlings – if at all – on the satin-finished sides of the case whereas the ceramic bezel remains unscathed; no matter what, till max is reached and it’s shattered. Worry not; the max is way beyond your reach unless you operate on really heavy machinery.

The indices on the bezel are liquid metal marking; a metal alloy with a low melting point of 400o C. It is then pressed into the bezel’s notches. This is done without damaging the ceramic. Unlike steel alloys scoring 200 to 240 in the Vickers hardness test, liquid metal is almost 3 times harder (600 Vickers). The ceramic – you might ask. That’s used for the bezel and stands double at 1,200 Vickers.

The liquid metal, after been pressed into the notches, is scraped-off of any excesses without causing any damage to the ceramic. Together, they form a very hard dive-time ring, finely crafted in ceramic.