Office Line’s Ergonomic Educational Furniture Showcased at 2018 National Future Schools Exhibition and Conference

Office Line, a specialist furniture supplier in Australia, showcased two of its key educational furniture ranges at the 2018 National Future Schools Exhibition and Conference.

[CANNING VALE, 28/03/2018] – Specialist furniture supplier Office Line recently showcased top-of-the-line educational furniture at the 2018 National Future Schools Exhibition and Conference.

The conference, held in Melbourne on 21 – 22 March, saw over 80 educational technology suppliers displaying their chosen line of products.

Office Line exhibited two of their key product ranges at the conference: Spaceforme’s EN Chairs line and Gratnell’s tray storage.

Functional, Quality Educational Furniture

The EN chair range represents ergonomic, streamlined designs for maximum comfort and functionality in the classroom. All EN chairs are lightweight and durable, with outstanding space-saving stack ability.

Amongst the EN Chair variants featured were the EN Classic, the EN One and the new EN One Floor Chair. The EN Classic is designed with a flexible and incredibly robust ribbed shell propped up onto a fully welded frame. The shell is attached with tamper-proof fixings to strengthen the chair structure.

The EN One is made from a single material, hence its name. It comes with a light weight design allowing 21 EN One chairs to be stacked within a 2-metre height. The chairs are made of sustainable materials and are available in nine colours.

New to the EN One range is the highly innovative EN One Floor Chair, winner of the prestigious GESS Education Awards. This new lightweight design features the same flexible shell for ultimate support and clever stack ability.

Also featured at the conference was the Gratnells Tray Storage line. A leading name in almost 70 countries for its durable products, Gratnells is proudly distributed by Office Line to the Australian market. These award-winning, BSI tested tray storage solutions come in an array of different forms, such as trolleys, power trays and cabinets. The versatility of the range of ensures we can cover a wide range of storage needs, from kindergarten toys, library books and laboratory equipment.

‘Top of the Class’ Furniture and Service

Office Line understands the demands of classroom learning and has worked to meet these needs. With its line of classroom furniture and fittings, the supplier partners with the education sector to improve interior design and layouts, focusing on quality and safety above all. The Office Line team offers on-site visits for inspections and preliminary design plans.

About Office Line

Office Line is a Perth-based furniture supplier specialising in educational and office furnishing. The company provides sustainable, ergonomic and durable furniture and top-class fit out services.

For more information, visit https://officeline.com.au/ today.