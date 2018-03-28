Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size to reach $901 million by 2023

According to a new report Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market, published by KBV research, the Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market was valued at $145 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $901 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 28.6 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The Stand-Alone Glaucoma market held the largest share in the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market by Surgery in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; t, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The Eye Hospitals market held the largest share in the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Outpatient Surgical Centers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The Trabecular Meshwork market held the largest share in the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market by Target in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023,, growing at a CAGR of 29.3 % during the forecast period.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/minimally-invasive-glaucoma-surgery-migs-devices-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd, Allergan Plc, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Glaukos Corporation, Alcon Inc. (Novartis), Lumenis, Ivantis, Inc., iSTAR Medical, InnFocus Inc., and SOLX, Inc.
Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size Segmentation
By Surgery
Stand Alone Glaucoma
Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract
By End User
Eye Hospitals
Ophthalmology Clinics
Outpatient Surgical Centers
By Target
Suprachoroidal Space
Trabecular Meshwork
Other Targets
By Product
MIGS Shunts
MIGS Stents
Other Productss
By Geography
North America Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size
US Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size
Canada Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size
Mexico Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size
Other NA Country Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size
Europe Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Germany Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
UK Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
France Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Russia Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Spain Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Italy Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Other EU Country Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Asia Pacific Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
China Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Japan Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
India Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
South Korea Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Singapore Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Malaysia Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Other APAC Country Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Brazil Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Argentina Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
UAE Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Saudi Arabia Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
South Africa Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Nigeria Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Other LAMEA Country Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market
Companies Profiled
Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd
Allergan Plc
Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Glaukos Corporation
Alcon Inc. (Novartis)
Lumenis
Ivantis, Inc.
iSTAR Medical
InnFocus Inc.
SOLX, Inc.
