Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size to reach $901 million by 2023

According to a new report Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market, published by KBV research, the Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market was valued at $145 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $901 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 28.6 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The Stand-Alone Glaucoma market held the largest share in the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market by Surgery in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; t, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The Eye Hospitals market held the largest share in the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Outpatient Surgical Centers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The Trabecular Meshwork market held the largest share in the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market by Target in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023,, growing at a CAGR of 29.3 % during the forecast period.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/minimally-invasive-glaucoma-surgery-migs-devices-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd, Allergan Plc, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Glaukos Corporation, Alcon Inc. (Novartis), Lumenis, Ivantis, Inc., iSTAR Medical, InnFocus Inc., and SOLX, Inc.

Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size Segmentation

By Surgery

Stand Alone Glaucoma

Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract

By End User

Eye Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Outpatient Surgical Centers

By Target

Suprachoroidal Space

Trabecular Meshwork

Other Targets

By Product

MIGS Shunts

MIGS Stents

Other Productss

By Geography

North America Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size

US Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size

Canada Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size

Mexico Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size

Other NA Country Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size

Europe Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Germany Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

UK Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

France Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Russia Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Spain Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Italy Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Other EU Country Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Asia Pacific Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

China Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Japan Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

India Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

South Korea Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Singapore Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Malaysia Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Other APAC Country Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Brazil Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Argentina Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

UAE Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Saudi Arabia Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

South Africa Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Nigeria Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Other LAMEA Country Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Companies Profiled

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd

Allergan Plc

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Glaukos Corporation

Alcon Inc. (Novartis)

Lumenis

Ivantis, Inc.

iSTAR Medical

InnFocus Inc.

SOLX, Inc.

